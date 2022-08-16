KaraMD Launches Total Clarity, a Natural Remedy for Cognitive Health and Energy

CLEVELAND, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KaraMD, a unique line of natural remedies that target digestive and heart health, increasing natural energy and more, announced the launch of Total Clarity , a natural supplement formulated to improve energy, focus, cognitive health and immunity.

Total Clarity is a proprietary blend of unique natural mushrooms and super greens that have been carefully integrated to help improve focus, mental clarity, and memory while also helping to boost energy and support the immune system.

KaraMD

Mahmud Kara, M.D., founder of KaraMD, developed Total Clarity as a gluten-free, vegan-friendly and non-GMO supplement that complements every type of lifestyle. Formulated by a doctor and made with ingredients from mother nature, the Total Clarity supplement is the ultimate veggie capsule for everyday use.

"There are many external factors that affect our day-to-day health," said Dr. Kara, founder of KaraMD. "I created Total Clarity to help combat fatigue, improve cognitive health, and support immune system function. It's the perfect wellness routine addition to support overall health and wellbeing. In a world where many people feel mentally drained from their fast-paced lifestyles, Total Clarity can enhance their mental clarity and improve their ability to focus."

Research shows that the following natural mushrooms and greens can help with cognitive health, energy, and immunity:

Total Clarity is priced at $34.95. Learn more by visiting https://www.karamd.com/.

About KaraMD®

In 2017 KaraMD began offering a unique line of natural remedies that target digestive health, heart health, reducing inflammation, increasing natural energy, weight management, and more.

KaraMD prides itself on developing and manufacturing quality health supplements that are non-GMO, vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and formulated in the USA. All the products are made in an FDA-registered facility and 3rd party lab tested to meet strict quality and composition standards using only the finest, most responsibly sourced ingredients.

Dr. Mahmud Kara, founder and CEO, has over 30 years' experience conventionally treating patients, spending the early part of his career at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic. Years of experience and research led him to discover the benefits of holistic healing and spurred the creation of KaraMD. Wanting to provide customers with the best products, Dr. Kara and his team provide quality solutions that are backed by science and lifestyle tips. For more information on KaraMD, visit the website at https://www.karamd.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Madeline Fitzgerald

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

(949) 777-2405

SOURCE KaraMD