KaraMD Launches Total Serenity, a Natural Remedy for Mood Enhancement and Stress Relief

CLEVELAND, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KaraMD, a unique line of natural remedies that target digestive and heart health, increasing natural energy and more, announced the launch of Total Serenity, a natural supplement formulated to support stress release and mood enhancement.
Total Serenity is a proprietary blend of ashwagandha, Panax ginseng, lion mane's mushroom, lemon balm, L-Theanine, and other natural herbs that are strategically combined to help reduce stress, decrease racing thoughts, and improve overall mood and cognitive health.
Mahmud Kara, M.D., founder of KaraMD, developed Total Serenity as a gluten-free, vegan-friendly and non-GMO supplement that complements every type of lifestyle. Formulated with a blend of natural herbs, the Total Serenity supplement is the ultimate veggie capsule for everyday use.
"When we're stressed, it can affect almost all aspects of our life including our body and well-being," said Dr. Kara, founder of KaraMD. "I created Total Serenity to help people get back to living and feeling well. The natural herbs in this formula have the potential to help you elevate your mood, cognitive health, energy, and more."
Research shows that the following natural herbs can help with overall mental well-being and cognitive health:
- Ashwagandha: Recent research shows that Ashwagandha helps to reduce stress, increase natural energy levels, and improve focus.
- Panax Ginseng: Studies have shown that Panax Ginseng can be an effective natural remedy that improves memory, well-being and promotes a sense of calmness.
- Lion's Mane Mushroom: This mushroom is high in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant value which is why research suggests that it can help protect against cognitive issues, like dementia, and also help with feelings of anxiety and depression.
- L-Theanine: This essential amino acid has been linked to improved mental health as well as reduced levels of stress in recent studies.
- Lemon Balm: Research shows that lemon balm can help with natural relaxation and stress relief.
- Long Jack: LongJack belongs to the Ginseng family and studies have shown that it can help reduce stress hormones while also naturally improving energy levels.
Total Serenity is priced at $34.95. Learn more by visiting https://www.karamd.com/.
In 2017 KaraMD began offering a unique line of natural remedies that target digestive health, heart health, reducing inflammation, increasing natural energy, weight management, and more.
KaraMD prides itself on developing and manufacturing quality health supplements that are non-GMO, vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and formulated in the USA. All the products are made in an FDA-registered facility and 3rd party lab tested to meet strict quality and composition standards using only the finest, most responsibly sourced ingredients.
Dr. Mahmud Kara, founder and CEO, has over 30 years' experience conventionally treating patients, spending the early part of his career at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic. Years of experience and research led him to discover the benefits of holistic healing and spurred the creation of KaraMD. Wanting to provide customers with the best products, Dr. Kara and his team provide quality solutions that are backed by science and lifestyle tips. For more information on KaraMD, visit the website at https://www.karamd.com/.
