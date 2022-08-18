KaraMD Launches Total Serenity, a Natural Remedy for Mood Enhancement and Stress Relief

CLEVELAND, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KaraMD, a unique line of natural remedies that target digestive and heart health, increasing natural energy and more, announced the launch of Total Serenity , a natural supplement formulated to support stress release and mood enhancement.

Total Serenity is a proprietary blend of ashwagandha, Panax ginseng, lion mane's mushroom, lemon balm, L-Theanine, and other natural herbs that are strategically combined to help reduce stress, decrease racing thoughts, and improve overall mood and cognitive health.

KaraMD

Mahmud Kara, M.D., founder of KaraMD, developed Total Serenity as a gluten-free, vegan-friendly and non-GMO supplement that complements every type of lifestyle. Formulated with a blend of natural herbs, the Total Serenity supplement is the ultimate veggie capsule for everyday use.

"When we're stressed, it can affect almost all aspects of our life including our body and well-being," said Dr. Kara, founder of KaraMD. "I created Total Serenity to help people get back to living and feeling well. The natural herbs in this formula have the potential to help you elevate your mood, cognitive health, energy, and more."

Research shows that the following natural herbs can help with overall mental well-being and cognitive health:

Total Serenity is priced at $34.95. Learn more by visiting https://www.karamd.com/.

About KaraMD®

In 2017 KaraMD began offering a unique line of natural remedies that target digestive health, heart health, reducing inflammation, increasing natural energy, weight management, and more.

KaraMD prides itself on developing and manufacturing quality health supplements that are non-GMO, vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and formulated in the USA. All the products are made in an FDA-registered facility and 3rd party lab tested to meet strict quality and composition standards using only the finest, most responsibly sourced ingredients.

Dr. Mahmud Kara, founder and CEO, has over 30 years' experience conventionally treating patients, spending the early part of his career at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic. Years of experience and research led him to discover the benefits of holistic healing and spurred the creation of KaraMD. Wanting to provide customers with the best products, Dr. Kara and his team provide quality solutions that are backed by science and lifestyle tips. For more information on KaraMD, visit the website at https://www.karamd.com/.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Madeline Fitzgerald

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

(949) 777-2405

SOURCE KaraMD