Karamo Brown And Honest Company Alumni Launch MANTL, A Personal Care Brand For Bald Men

MANTL's mission is to support and empower men who embrace their baldness, offering a sense of community, encouraging them to uncover their confidence and self-love, and finally leave behind the outdated ideas of masculinity. MANTL products will now be available on its website mantlmen.com and includes a line of four Face + Scalp grooming products: including a Cleanser, Age Defense Moisturizer, Invisible Daily SPF 30 and No-Shine Sheets.

MANTL was born from a personal connection amongst the co-founders who each knew someone — including themselves — who struggled with balding. After meeting at The Honest Company, Peter and Irene shared their stories — Peter's own confrontation with baldness as an undergraduate at West Point, and Irene's experience watching her father grapple with balding since she was a young girl. When Karamo met Peter and Irene, he had just reckoned with his baldness following a decision to debut his bald head at an awards show, and then through the experience of helping his son on his own balding journey.

"I am thrilled and humbled to establish MANTL alongside Peter and Irene; I believe our products are answering such a strong need for premium personal care made for the bald community," says MANTL co-founder Karamo Brown. "My reputation and passion for supporting mental health extends to the development of MANTL — this brand catalyzes and nurtures a conversation around what it means to be an attractive man who is bald or balding, ultimately empowering men who are dealing with this reality."

MANTL is positioned to create a new category in men's personal care with a fresh approach, yet anchored in the founders deep understanding of grooming and personal care products.The MANTL line provides a lasting foundation of skincare and grooming, using premium and naturally-derived ingredients including aloe, willow herb, and ginger root; excluding sulfates, parabens, dyes, and synthetic fragrance. MANTL supports men and their loved ones on their hair loss journey — freeing them and encouraging them to embrace themselves as they are, by providing a personal care routine that fits their lifestyle.

"We developed this product line for an efficient experience, with an easy three step routine, while being suitable for all skin types," says chief product officer Irene Kong. "Using naturally-derived ingredients as well as carefully selecting what not to include in our formulas, we're providing men in all stages of balding with products that nourish and maintain a healthier face and scalp."

The full MANTL product line is available exclusively on mantlmen.com . All MANTL products are pH balanced to help support the skin's acid mantle, which protects us from environmental elements.

Face + Scalp Cleanser

- A pH balanced formula that gently removes dirt without drying or over-stripping. Aloe and willow herb extracts help clean and soothe skin for a healthy, clean face and scalp. MSRP: $16.99 (5.8 fl oz / 173 ml)

Face + Scalp Age Defense Moisturizer

This lightweight moisturizer hydrates and helps fight the appearance of wrinkles for a revitalized face and scalp. Specially formulated with willow herb extract to balance & fortify your skin, as well as naturally-derived Squalane — known as an effective multi-tasking skin hydrator. MSRP: $24.99 (3.2 fl oz/ 95 ml)

Invisible Daily SPF 30

- No-shine, no streak sun protection for all skin types. Our innovative, transparent and quick-absorbing gel SPF moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated while fighting harmful rays — made with ginger root and fatty acids which help soothe irritated skin and fortify the skin's barrier. MSRP: $26.99 (3.3 fl oz / 98 ml)

No-Shine Sheets

- Made with bamboo charcoal & wood fibers, our No-Shine Sheets instantly neutralize excess oil & dirt — absorbing shine for a refreshed, clean look. Comes with a refillable dispenser that allows you to customize your perfect sheet size every time. Sheets MSRP: $9.99 (500 cm x 7 cm)



Refill MSRP: $9.99 (500 cm x 7 cm)

"At MANTL, we know exactly what it is like to go through the process of redefining your identity while balding," says MANTL CEO Peter Ricci. "Having been through and witnessing that challenging journey ourselves, we are gratified to have the opportunity to support men during any stage of hair loss, offering a new narrative with our products, community and support system."

For more information on MANTL, and to purchase the full range of products, visit mantlmen.com .

About MANTL™:

MANTL is a premium men's personal care brand that supports men during their hair loss journey, helping to empower men and uncover their confidence in any stage of balding. Founded by The Honest Company alumni, Peter Ricci and Irene Kong, alongside men's health advocate, Karamo Brown, MANTL currently offers a Face + Scalp Cleanser, Age Defense Moisturizer, Invisible Daily SPF 30 and No-Shine Sheets. MANTL seeks to build a community of co-conspirators willing to stand against outdated standards of masculinity and redefine what it means to be an attractive, well-groomed man. Visit us at mantlmen.com or follow MANTL on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and Medium .

