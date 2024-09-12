Karan Rai Assumes CEO Role at Revision Military

Industry Veteran and Strategic Leader Takes the Helm of Revision Military

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revision Military Ltd. (Revision), a world leader in purpose-built ballistic and laser eye protection for military and tactical use, is proud to announce that Karan Rai will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective immediately.

Karan, a seasoned industry veteran, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record to the position. Karan has been Revision's Chairman of the Board for the past five years and his transition to take on the CEO responsibilities ensures a smooth leadership transition for the Company.

Karan is the founding partner of ASGARD Partners, a lower middle market private equity firm. Prior to founding ASGARD, he was the President of ADS, Inc., a leading specialty distributor and supply chain solutions provider for all branches of the U.S. Department of Defense. During his time at ADS, Karan was instrumental in leading the company's turnaround and driving growth via strategic initiatives and M&A activity.

"I am thrilled to take on the role of CEO at Revision," said Karan. "I have been intimately involved with the Company for the past five years as an active board member, which provides us a high level of comfort with the leadership transition. I am inheriting one of the best leadership teams in the industry and look forward to working with them to take our Company to the next level by consistently delivering the highest quality and most innovative products. Given the Company's focus on quality, product innovation, exceptional customer service, and always on time delivery, Revision is well-equipped to maintain its status as an industry leader for years to come."

"The board is excited for the next stage of growth under Karan's steadfast leadership and dedication to our customers," added John Darguzas, Principal at Merit Capital and board member. "We are committed to supporting Revision in reaching its full potential by delivering the highest quality products that keep our customers safe in harm's way. On behalf of the board, we want to thank Amy Coyne, the previous CEO of Revision, for her passion and dedication over the past five years. We wish her the best of luck in her new role at Noble Supply & Logistics."

ABOUT REVISION

Revision is relentlessly dedicated to protecting vision by developing and delivering purpose-built eye protection for military and tactical use worldwide. The Company has invested in the development and delivery of advanced ballistic and laser protective solutions for over two decades and has become the leading expert in protective eyewear solutions for military, law enforcement, and first responders. Revision specializes in designing products with the optimum balance of protection and performance while offering the ability for its customers to develop bespoke solutions based upon their unique threat and mission.

Revision Military is headquartered in Essex Junction, Vermont, USA. For more information, visit www.revisionmilitary.com, write [email protected], or call +1 802.879.7002.

