Karat by Lollicup™ Celebrates 5 Years of Growth

CHINO, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Karat by Lollicup™ announces it is experiencing continued growth in sales, customers, employees, and products, as it has for the past five years. The company has been on the Inc. 5000 list for the fastest growing companies in America for six consecutive years.

Karat by Lollicup's™ growth demonstrates its strength in an everchanging industry. The company prioritizes managing inventory levels efficiently and providing excellent customer service.

The company's flexibility is matched by its focus to put clients first and deliver products they need. Karat by Lollicup™ makes sure to stay on trend with the foodservice industry.

Over the past eight years, the company has expanded its product line that ranges from eco-friendly products to custom print jobs. Karat by Lollicup™ makes sure its customers are taken care of.

About Karat by Lollicup™

Karat by Lollicup™ is a manufacturer and supplier of premium beverage and disposable foodservice products. The company's brands include Karat®, Karat Earth®, Tea Zone®and Total Clean™. The been in business for almost 20 years and employs 400 at multiple locations throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.Karatpackaging.com or email marketing@karatpackaging.com.

SOURCE Lollicup USA Inc.

Related Links

http://www.karatpackaging.com

