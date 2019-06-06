Karat by Lollicup Expands on the East Coast

CHINO, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Karat by Lollicup™ plans to move to a new 190,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Branchburg, New Jersey by March of 2020. The company is deciding to expand on the east coast due to the growth they've experienced with their east coast clientele.

Karat by Lollicup™ currently resides in a 40,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Avenel, New Jersey. Karat opened the Avenel warehouse in 2018 and have already seen the need to expand into a bigger space. Their company is starting to grow throughout the middle of the United States where they just expanded into a 490,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Rockwall, Texas.

The Rockwall, Texas and Avenel, New Jersey move is another sign of growth for Karat and will allow Karat to more efficiently service the middle and east coast of the United States. Their New Jersey location currently services 20 east coast and mid-west states; MA, RI, CT, NJ, DE, MD, DC, ME, NH, NY, VT, PA, VA, WV, OH, KY, IN, MI, WI, and IL. The new warehouse will allow the support, space and better logistics for servicing these states.

About Karat by Lollicup™

Karat by Lollicup™ is a manufacturer and supplier of premium beverage and disposable foodservice products. The company's brands include Karat®, Karat Earth®, Tea Zone®, and Total Clean™. Karat has been in business for almost 20 years and employs 511 personnel at multiple locations throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.Karatpackaging.com or email marketing@karatpackaging.com.

