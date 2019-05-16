Karat by Lollicup Joins the National Restaurant Association's Centennial Show

CHINO, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Karat by Lollicup™ will be attending this year's National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show May 18-21 in Chicago, Illinois. They will be joining hundreds of exhibitors from all over showcasing their household brands.

Karat by Lollicup™ will be showcasing exciting new products for attendees to learn about. These products will include their new Strawless™ Sipper Lid, which was developed to eliminate straw usages and waste along with many up and coming Eco-Friendly products including their Natural Bagasse Series.

Karat by Lollicup™ also will be showcasing their custom print items to help customers learn about how they can create brand recognition with their custom printing services

This year is special for NRA because they are celebrating 100 years of putting on this specific event. The NRA show is the event of the year for anyone in the restaurant industry. Attending an NRA show will make you learn, connect with others and get inspired.

Karat Packaging is a rapidly-growing manufacturer and distributor of environmentally-friendly, single-use disposable products primarily used in restaurants and foodservice settings. The company supplies a wide range of products for national restaurant chains, as well as smaller, regional chains. Karat's products include food packaging, containers, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery and straws. The company also provides additional environmentally friendly options to sustainably-conscious customers. For more information please visit www.Karatpackaging.com or email marketing@karatpackaging.com

Founded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises more than 1 million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of 15.3 million employees. Together with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, the Association works to lead America's restaurant industry into a new era of prosperity, prominence and participation, enhancing the quality of life for all we serve. For more information, visit us at Restaurant.org .

SOURCE Lollicup USA Inc.

