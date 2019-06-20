Karat by Lollicup Starts Manufacturing in Texas

ROCKWALL, Texas, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Karat by Lollicup™ will start manufacturing at their new warehouse located in Rockwall, Texas. This new manufacturing facility will serve as their second manufacturing location where they will manufacture all straws including compostable, recyclable paper, PLA, and other plastics.

Karat by Lollicup™ recently moved to this facility in Rockwall, Texas from their previous location in Wilmer, Texas. Their new building will serve as their new manufacturing plant in addition to their manufacturing facility in Chino, California.

The move to Rockwall will allow Karat by Lollicup™ to better service their customers by reducing lead time, resulting in creating more manufacturing jobs in the state of Texas, and manufacturing products at affordable prices in the United States. Manufacturing within the U.S. reduces any pricing impact the overseas tariffs may have.

Karat by Lollicup™ is focusing on eco-friendly products and developing new methods to manufacture 100% compostable bagasse products. Karat by Lollicup™ dedicates itself to the eco-friendly movement by offering its customers eco-friendly products at affordable prices. Karat by Lollicup™ shows their support with this new facility, by bringing more eco-friendly manufacturing to the United States.

About Karat by Lollicup™

Karat Packaging is a rapidly-growing manufacturer and distributor of environmentally-friendly, single-use disposable products primarily used in restaurants and foodservice settings. The company supplies a wide range of products for national restaurant chains, as well as smaller, regional chains. Karat's products include food packaging, containers, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery and straws. The company also provides additional environmentally friendly options to sustainably-conscious customers. For more information please visit www.Karatpackaging.com or email marketing@karatpackaging.com

