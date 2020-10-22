Karate Combat to Air on ESPN Deportes in the U.S.

Season 2's bouts take place in four virtual worlds rendered real-time using Epic Games' Unreal Engine, the video game engine behind Fortnite . Throughout the season, color commentator Bas Rutten , play-by-play commentator Josh Palmer and British-Brazilian presenter Layla Anna-Lee will be joined by a series of guest stars including NFL Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch and a surprise guest from the series Game of Thrones .

"We're proud to present our full contact entertainment in Spanish in the U.S. for the first time with ESPN Deportes," said Rob Bryan, CEO of Karate Combat. "We've brought one of the world's most practiced sports to pro-level for the first time, and we're making it incredibly entertaining."

The season debut on October 22 includes two Latin American champions: Deivis Ferreras from the Dominican Republic vs. Jesus Paucarcaja Lopez of Lima, Peru. In the coming weeks we'll also see amazing fights from two Ecuadorians, Franklin Mina and Daniel Viveros , and from Venezuela's Omaira Molina and Mexico's Fabiola Esquivel González and more. (There are several Brazilian champions fighting too). Each episode gives fans fighter profiles shot in their home countries, bringing their training, as well as their struggles and their passions, to life.

Watch Karate Combat on ESPN Deportes Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Past fights are also available in English at Karate Combat YouTube .

About ESPN Deportes:

ESPN Deportes is ESPN's multimedia, Spanish-language sports brand dedicated to providing the widest variety of sports to the U.S. Hispanic sports fan via television, online and social. The network is devoted to serving the Latino sports fans by offering high-quality, culturally relevant and the most diverse sports programming available on Spanish-language television. For more information visit www.ESPNdeportes.espn.com

About Karate Combat:

About Karate Combat: Karate Combat is a premier Karate brand which operates a professional full contact karate league. The company seeks to evolve the traditional sport of Karate via karate.com, the World's Gateway to Karate, and branded mobile apps. The firm has headquarters in New York City and Budapest. For more information visit www.karate.com .

