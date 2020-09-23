Karbo Communications Announces Advanced Social Media and SEO Offerings and Presence in Washington D.C.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karbo Communications , a top-ranked U.S. technology public relations (PR) and digital marketing agency, today announced expanded social media offerings and a new presence in Washington D.C.

Karbo Communications is rolling out a wide variety of social media services to meet an increase in client demand. In addition to standard and full-service social media management packages, the agency is expanding paid social media offerings and influencer programs, and launching a social listening program, company and product launch packages, an employee advocacy program, in-depth social media audits, executive social media management, and an array of social media creative services.

Karbo Communications is also announcing expanded SEO offerings through the agency's Content Studio . Technical SEO offerings range from keyword research and site audits to conversion tracking and analytics. Additional services include external link building and local SEO offerings.

In addition to expanding service offerings, the agency also expanded its footprint. Last year Karbo Communications expanded its presence in growing tech hubs Seattle and Los Angeles. This year, the agency continues its expansion with an added presence in Washington D.C. Karbo Communications' growth was recently recognized by The San Francisco Business Times as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area for the second year in a row, and the agency was named a leading B2B service provider in California by Clutch , a prominent B2B ratings and reviews platform.

"Our economy continues to morph and acquiring sales remains a challenge," said Julie Karbo, founder and CEO of Karbo Communications. "Companies must create enticing touchpoints along the customer journey from awareness to purchase. Social media is vital. Karbo Com delivers highly integrated, end-to-end programs that expand brand awareness and move the sales needle."

About Karbo Communications

Karbo Communications, Inc. is a leading digital technology PR and marketing agency located in the hubs of innovation, San Francisco's South of Market area (SoMA), Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Seattle, New York and Washington D.C. A full-service agency, Karbo Communications offers an extensive array of innovative digital services, including branding, corporate and product PR, social media, creative services, content development and more. Karbo Communications has helped to disrupt markets through strategic communications programs for groundbreaking companies such as TIBCO, Apple, eBay, Digg, Logitech, TDK, RTI, Hootsuite, Penguin Computing, Oracle and Cisco.

The Karbo Communications team brings industry knowledge, strategic thinking, creativity and the best of the tech industry's entrepreneurial spirit to create and amplify market leadership for a range of clients, from start-ups to leading global organizations. For more information, visit www.karbocom.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

