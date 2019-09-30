Karbo Communications Announces Dedicated Content Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Karbo Communications, a top-ranked U.S. technology public relations (PR) and digital marketing agency, today announced the opening of the Karbo Communications Content Studio, the company's dedicated creative division.

Purpose-built for technology storytelling, the Content Studio is a one-stop-shop offering a full suite of over 50 creative services spanning social media management, branding, writing, design, photography and video production. The Content Studio also offers a variety of high value bundled offerings including a thought leadership package, events-focused package, and a package designed to support company and product launches.

In coordination with the agency's PR practice, the Content Studio's team of journalists, designers, visual artists, and marketing strategists deliver highly integrated content strategies that maximize both impact and value for Karbo Com clientele. The agency's current clients are already taking early advantage of Karbo Com's expanded offerings. Projects include a video highlighting one client's integral work on Gemini Man, a forthcoming film by director Ang Lee and digital advertising campaign for the patented singing app, Harmony Helper, among others.

The Content Studio is led by Courtney Stack, who joined Karbo Com as the agency's Head of Content and Digital Marketing in January 2019. Stack brings to the Content Studio her experience producing content for industry leaders including Airbnb, WIRED, TIBCO, Logitech and Pulitzer Prize winning newsroom ProPublica, among other respected brands.

"With increased revenue pressure, tight budgets, and ever-multiplying customer touchpoints, marketers continue to recognize the need for an integrated approach to brand communications," noted Stack. "As a full-service creative studio within a PR firm, we're uniquely positioned to orchestrate and amplify brand messages across all channels, bringing coherence to the customer experience and helping brands set the standard for outstanding visual and written creative content."

"Our Content Studio will present PR and marketing team leads with the broad range of services necessary to thrive in an evolving media landscape," said Julie Karbo, CEO of Karbo Communications. "We've carefully selected an influential team of writers, marketing experts, and artists with expertise in motivating diverse audiences from highly technical engineers to wide-ranging consumers. Karbo Com helps marketing teams devote the right media to the right audiences for the most successful outcomes."

To explore Karbo Communications full range of creative offerings, visit the Karbo Communications Content Studio.

About Karbo Communications

Karbo Communications, Inc. is a leading digital technology PR and marketing agency located in the hubs of innovation, San Francisco's South of Market area (SoMA), Silicon Valley and New York. A full-service agency, Karbo Communications offers an extensive array of innovative digital services, including branding, corporate and product PR, social media, creative services, content development and more. Karbo Communications has helped to disrupt markets through strategic communications programs for groundbreaking companies such as TIBCO, Apple, eBay, Digg, Logitech, TDK, RTI, The Tylt, Clearsurance, Oracle, Cisco and Megaport.

The Karbo Communications team brings industry knowledge, strategic thinking, creativity and the best of the tech industry's entrepreneurial spirit to create and amplify market leadership for a range of clients, from start-ups to leading global organizations. For more information, visit www.karbocom.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Karbo Communications

Related Links

http://karbocom.com

