Karbo Communications Continues Record Growth, Launches Content Studio and Makes Key Hires in 2019

SAN FRANCISCO and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karbo Communications , a top-ranked tech PR and digital marketing agency, today announced a record year, achieving 12% in revenue growth during 2019 and expanding staff by 33%. During the year Karbo served as the agency of record for TIBCO, TDK, Hootsuite, Real Time Innovations (RTI), Logitech, 500 Startups, Penguin Computing, Alpha Group and Harmony Helper.

Karbo Com's growth has been recognized by The San Francisco Business Times as one of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies in the Bay Area and by top industry publications O'Dwyer's as a Top National PR Agency and Top Tech Agency and PR News for Top Places to Work in PR .

A key contributor to Karbo Com's Q4 success was the launch of its dedicated Content Studio —which can work in coordination with the agency's PR practice to provide content strategies that maximize impact and value for existing and new Karbo Com clients. In the short time since Karbo Com's Content Studio launched in September 2019, its services have already been utilized by clients such as 500 Startups, Harmony Helper and Penguin Computing . Projects include article development, product, social and executive photography, advertising campaigns and video production.

Karbo Com welcomed Mark Elkins as its new Head of Human Resources & Operations and Lisa Kelaita into the role of Senior Vice President. Elkins brings 16 years of experience in the tech industry and creative agencies. Kelaita brings more than 30 years of global tech communications, including thought leadership and crisis PR experience from firms such as Shandwick Intl., Allison+Partners and Edelman.

"When technology-based companies want to dramatically increase sales and market leadership, they look to expanding marketing communications efforts across the board," said Julie Karbo, founder and CEO of Karbo Communications. "The depth and breadth of our income and leadership-driving programs have created great demand for our services. From PR, to content, to paid marketing and social, we lead the way in global programs that make a difference. Combine that with our world-class team and victorious clients follow."

About Karbo Communications

Karbo Communications, Inc. is a leading digital technology PR and marketing agency located in the hubs of innovation, San Francisco's South of Market area (SoMA), Silicon Valley and New York. A full-service agency, Karbo Communications offers an extensive array of innovative digital services, including branding, corporate and product PR, social media, creative services, content development and more. Karbo Communications has helped to disrupt markets through strategic communications programs for groundbreaking companies such as TIBCO, Apple, Hootsuite, eBay, Logitech, RTI, Penguin Computing, 500 Startups, Oracle, Cisco and Harmony Helper.

The Karbo Communications team brings industry knowledge, strategic thinking, creativity and the best of the tech industry's entrepreneurial spirit to create and amplify market leadership for a range of clients, from start-ups to leading global organizations. For more information, visit www.karbocom.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

