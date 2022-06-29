KARBON-X CORP SIGNS LOI WITH SIVICULTURE SYSTEMS AND 4EVERFOREST FOUNDATION TO ACQUIRE THE COMPANIES AND DEVELOP MULTIPLE CARBON CREDIT GENERATING PROJECTS IN BOLIVIA

OTC: CCLV

CASTLEGAR, BC, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Karbon-X Corp (formerly Cocoluv, Inc.) (OTC: CCLV) an innovative carbon marketing company, announced today that the Company has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Siviculture Systems and 4everforest Foundation out of Toronto Ontario Canada and Santa Cruz Bolivia.

This strategic acquisition will allow Karbon-X to generate their own carbon credits, which will in turn be marketed through their APP based marketing system or direct sales to businesses. The acquisition also creates new revenue opportunities for the Company, including charcoal and bio-mass development and will position Karbon-X as a leader in carbon capture project development.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by August 1, 2022.

"The proposed acquisition of SCS and 4everforest is a milestone event for Karbon-X and accelerates the company's plans on developing projects around the world," said Karbon-X CEO, Chad Clovis. "The acquisition of SCS and 4Everforest will speed up project development credit generation as 4everforest has planted trees successfully in Bolivia and has lands secured to expand rapidly."

Both SCS and 4everforest will continue to operate under their current brand, their staff will be maintained, and we will provide funding for rapid expansion once acquired.

About Karbon-X Corp

Karbon-X is a tech-based carbon marketing company specializing in selling carbon credits direct to business or through an owned APP to the everyday person while investing in projects that have the potential to generate carbon credits and supplies in an online social media community to encourage change and growth of the green economy.

On behalf of Karbon-X Corp

Chad Clovis

Chief Executive Officer & Director

[email protected]

+1-778-256-5730

