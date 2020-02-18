Karbone Capital Markets Secures Tax Equity for Massachusetts Wind Project

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hartz Capital recently invested tax equity into Greenbacker Renewable Energy's Holiday Hill Community Wind project located in Russell, MA. The 5 MW asset, which is outfitted with two Goldwind 2.5MW turbines, will provide power to a handful of local municipalities over the course of long-term PPAs. Karbone Capital Markets was retained by Hartz Capital to serve as lead originator and exclusive financial advisor for a mandate involving a 2019 ITC investment into a qualified, renewable project.

"Greenbacker has been a good partner for us on this project. We look forward to deploying more capital and building more renewable systems in the future," commented Tim Terry, Hartz Capital's general counsel.

Charles Wheeler, CEO of Greenbacker, said, "It has been a pleasure working with Hartz to procure the tax equity investment for this project. We look forward to furthering our partnership in the future."

About Hartz Capital

Hartz Capital is the investment arm of The Hartz Group, Inc., a privately owned real estate conglomerate headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. Hartz is one of the largest solar operators in New Jersey with more than 40 MW of owned and operated systems, most of which are behind-the-meter rooftop systems installed on Hartz-owned warehouses and other industrial buildings located throughout the state.

About Greenbacker Renewable Energy Corporation

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC is a publicly registered, non-traded limited liability company that acquires and manages income-generating renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, and other energy-related businesses. The projects in which we invest, such as solar and wind facilities, sell power under long-term contract to high credit worthy counterparties such as Utilities, Municipalities, and Corporations. For more information, please visit www.greenbackercapital.com.

About Karbone Capital Markets

Karbone Capital Markets ("KCM"), a rapidly growing subsidiary of Karbone Inc., provides investment banking services in the clean energy sector, in areas of M&A, recapitalization, and capital raising of debt, sponsor equity, and tax equity. KCM is currently actively engaged in several sell-side mandates and tax equity advisory engagements. Our growing team leverages the greater Karbone platform for access to energy market, PPA and REC transactions, and research capabilities. Securities are offered through Karbone Capital Markets LLC, a Delaware LLC. The firm is a member of FINRA and SIPC and is registered as a broker dealer with the SEC.

