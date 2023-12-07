Karbone Inc. Selected by the IESO to Design and Market the Company's Renewable Attributes in New CEC Program

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karbone Inc., the award-winning financial services firm serving global renewable energy and decarbonization markets, has been selected by the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) to design, market, and execute the sales of the organization's Clean Energy Credits (CECs) in a first-of-its-kind, unbundled Clean Energy Credit market in the province of Ontario, Canada.

Karbone's unique institutional advantages contribute directly to the development and execution of this program. With widely recognized expertise in market analysis and renewable energy program design, the Karbone Research Group will provide pricing fundamentals and tiered product schedules for the IESO, as well as regular market updates. In coordination with these services, Karbone's industry-leading Renewable Energy Credit Desk will serve as the CEC marketer for the IESO, facilitating sales with customers while performing program outreach and market education to potential buyers.

IESO CECs originate from the environmental attributes associated with clean electricity generation produced under contract with the IESO, and are available for purchase in accordance with Ontario's CEC regulations.

"It's a privilege to work with the IESO to launch the CEC program," said Jonathan Burnston, Managing Partner of Karbone. "This program directly reflects our mission of advancing market-based mechanisms to support a sustainable energy transition, and we're honored to have been selected to work with the IESO's forward-thinking and proactive teams to ensure the program is a success." 

Those interested in purchasing IESO-owned CECs can contact [email protected] or Karbone's main line at +1 (646) 291-2900 or visit www.karbone.com for more information.

About IESO

The Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) works at the heart of Ontario's power system. The IESO delivers key services across the electricity sector including: managing the power system in real-time, planning for the province's future energy needs, enabling conservation and designing a more efficient electricity marketplace to support sector evolution.

About Karbone 

Karbone Inc. is an award-winning financial services platform for renewable energy and decarbonization markets. Since 2008, we have offered innovative and integrated Commodity Brokerage, Market Research, and Finance solutions to a global suite of clients. Our teams are proudly ranked first amongst their peers, and are all dedicated toward our core mission of providing our clients and partners with the necessary data, market access, and financing options to help them succeed in the new energy transition.

