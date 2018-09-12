Kärcher Introduces the FC5 Hard Floor Cleaner to North America

Designed to help customers reduce cleaning time, the Kärcher FC5 Hard Floor Cleaner leverages an innovative two-in-one functionality that allows customers to both mop and remove wet and dry dirt in just one step. The FC5's microfiber rollers scrub away dirt with a minimum amount of water, and the dirt is then moved to a separate container, keeping the rollers clean as you work. The FC5 can be used on most standard hard floor surfaces, including wood, stone, laminate, concrete or plastic. The machine is prepackaged with four sample cleaning detergents that are engineered to address these surfaces. The detergents include universal, oil and wax, wood and stone offerings.

In comparison with conventional cleaning methods like mopping, the Kärcher FC5 Hard Floor Cleaner uses up to 85% less water while providing significantly better cleaning performance in the process. The minimal amount of used water and cleaning solution allows floors to dry in two minutes or less.

The Kärcher FC5 Hard Floor Cleaner includes a flexible hinge within its cleaning head, which permits customers to freely navigate around objects. In addition, the Kärcher FC5 Hard Floor Cleaner has an easy-to-remove two tank system, allowing customers to fill the clean water tank from a faucet and empty the dirty water tank separately. Customers are also provided with a cleaning and storage station for their unit and the rollers are machine washable for multiple uses.

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG achieved its highest revenue ever in 2017 with 2.5 billion euros. The family-run company employs over 12,300 staff in more than 110 companies in 67 countries. Innovation is the most important growth factor for the company and has been an essential component of the corporate culture since the company's foundation in 1935: Roughly 90% of all products are five years old or younger. More than 1,000 employees altogether work in research and development at the cleaning machine manufacturer. Kärcher currently holds over 600 active patents.

Kärcher North America is one of the largest subsidiaries of the Kärcher Group with over 1,000 employees in eight locations (including four manufacturing facilities). The company's solutions serve customers' cleaning needs in an economical and environment-friendly manner. Visit www.karcher.com/us for more information.

