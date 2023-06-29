Karen Albright, CEO of BodyLase Med Spa, Appointed President of Entrepreneurs Organization (EO) Raleigh-Durham Chapter

RALEIGH, N.C., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyLase Med Spa announces that Karen Albright, CEO and founder, has been named incoming Chapter President, effective July 2023, of the Entrepreneurs Organization (EO) Raleigh-Durham Chapter. Albright has been an esteemed member of EO since 2017, actively contributing to the vibrant entrepreneurial community within the organization.

Albright's entrepreneurial journey has been marked by her dedication to excellence and her commitment to personal and professional growth. As the driving force behind BodyLase Med Spa, she has successfully established a renowned presence in the industry, offering proven medical-grade aesthetic treatments that empower individuals to look and feel their best.

Since joining EO, Albright has harnessed the power of the organization's influential network, gaining valuable insights, building meaningful connections, and sharpening her leadership skills. EO has provided her with helpful resources, mentorship opportunities, and a supportive ecosystem that have accelerated her growth as an entrepreneur.

In her own words, Albright shares, "Being an EO member has been a transformative experience, driving me to push boundaries, achieve new milestones, and continuously strive for success. The EO community has been an incredible source of inspiration and support throughout my journey."

Albright's vision and dedication to entrepreneurial growth have led her to assume the prestigious role of President of the EO Raleigh-Durham Chapter. With her strategic vision and passion for fostering success, she aims to accelerate the prosperity of local business owners and cultivate a thriving entrepreneurial community.

"I am thrilled to embark on this new role as President of the Entrepreneurs Organization Raleigh-Durham Chapter," Albright exclaims. "I am deeply committed to improving our community by supporting and empowering fellow entrepreneurs. I truly believe that our world is enriched by the immeasurable value that entrepreneurs contribute to it."

Under Albright's leadership, the EO Raleigh-Durham Chapter anticipates continued growth, fostering an environment where entrepreneurs can flourish, exchange ideas, and overcome challenges together.

About Entrepreneurs Organization (EO)

Entrepreneurs Organization (EO) is a global, peer-to-peer network of influential business owners. With more than 18,000 members across 74 countries, EO enables entrepreneurs to learn and grow through a range of innovative programs, events, and connections. EO offers a platform for entrepreneurs to share experiences, seek advice, and collaborate, ultimately driving business success and personal growth.

Visit EO on the web at eonetwork.org/raleighdurham/

About BodyLase

