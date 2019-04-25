Karen B. Peetz Elected to Guardian Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), one of the nation's largest mutual life insurers and a leading provider of whole life, individual disability insurance, and employee benefits, announced today that Karen B. Peetz has been elected to its board of directors.

Ms. Peetz serves on the boards of directors for Ingersoll Rand, Johns Hopkins University and the Global Lyme Alliance. She is the retired President of The Bank of New York Mellon where she oversaw the company's global client management, regional management, and its treasury services business. She also led global innovation, human resources and regulatory oversight. Prior to her appointment as President in January 2013, Ms. Peetz led BNY Mellon's Financial Markets and Treasury Services Group. Before joining BNY Mellon in 1998, Ms. Peetz was at JP Morgan Chase where she held leadership roles in sales, commercial lending and management.

"Karen's client, human resources and innovation experience, together with her knowledge of financial markets and oversight, will bring great value to Guardian," said President and CEO Deanna Mulligan. "We look forward to her strategic insights as she joins our esteemed Board of Directors."

Ms. Peetz earned a Master of Science from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Pennsylvania State University.

For more information about Guardian's board of directors, please visit: https://www.guardianlife.com/about-guardian/board-directors .

About Guardian

Every day, Guardian provides Americans the security they deserve through our insurance and wealth management products and services. Since our founding in 1860, our long-term view has helped our customers prepare for whatever life brings whether starting a family, planning for the future or taking care of employees. Today, we're a Fortune 250 mutual company and a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits for individuals, at the workplace and through government sponsored programs. The Guardian community of 9,500 employees and our network of over 2,700 financial representatives is committed to serving with expertise when, where and how our clients need us. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2018 included $8.5 billion in capital and $1.6 billion in operating income. For more information, please visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, New York, NY. Guardian® is a registered trademark of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

For Media Inquiries contact: mediarelations@glic.com

SOURCE The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

Related Links

www.guardianlife.com

