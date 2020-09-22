Karen E. Kennedy Joins the Cabinet of the Los Angeles Chapter of Jewish National Fund's Real Estate Division

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of National Asset Services, (NAS) and NAS Investment Solutions, has joined the Los Angeles chapter of Jewish National Fund's Real Estate Division as a cabinet member. In her cabinet-member role, Mrs. Kennedy will be responsible for helping to further develop JNF's Los Angeles network of real estate professionals and donors.

Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of National Asset Services, (NAS) and NAS Investment Solutions, has joined the Los Angeles chapter of Jewish National Fund's Real Estate Division as a cabinet member. In her cabinet-member role, Mrs. Kennedy will be responsible for helping to further develop JNF's Los Angeles network of real estate professionals and donors.

Jewish National Fund (JNF) began in 1901 as a dream and vision to reestablish a homeland in Israel for Jewish people everywhere. Jewish people the world over collected coins in iconic JNF Blue Boxes, purchasing land and planting trees until ultimately, their dream of a Jewish homeland was a reality. The organization is dedicated to giving all generations of Jewish people a unique voice in building a prosperous future for the land of Israel and its people.

JNF, a registered 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization and United Nations NGO (non-governmental organization), is a Charity Navigator Four Star Charity and has received top ratings from the American Institute of Philanthropy and the Better Business Bureau Wise-Giving Alliance.

"Representing JNF in Los Angeles and the opportunity to make a direct impact on the success of the organization as a cabinet member, is one of the most humbling honors I've had as an active leader in the Jewish Community," commented Karen E. Kennedy. "I look forward to working hard to further the organization's primary mission of building a better future for the land of Israel and its people."

JNF has made an enormous positive impact in the lives of Israeli citizens in the areas of:

Community Building – JNF enhances quality of life in Israel by building new communities and bolstering existing ones, especially in the north and south.

Forestry and Green Innovations – As an innovator in ecological development and a pioneer in forest creation, JNF has planted more than 250 million trees in Israel, providing luscious belts of green covering more than 250,000 acres.

Water Solutions – JNF has been at the forefront of water management and conservation in Israel for two decades, increasing the water supply by 12 percent and helping Israel become a world leader in water recycling.

Research and Development – For over one hundred years, JNF has sponsored research initiatives in Israel as part of its efforts to cultivate the land. JNF is a world leader in both technological and environmental innovation.

Zionist Education and Advocacy – JNF is the single largest provider of Zionist engagement programs in the U.S. and offers a myriad of ways to connect young American Jewish people to Israel.

Heritage Sites – JNF is committed to the preservation of historical sites associated with Israel's rebirth and to ensuring that the stories behind them are properly documented and retold for generations to come.

Disabilities & Special Needs - JNF is dedicated to ensuring that no member of Israeli society is left behind by providing cutting-edge rehabilitative services, special education, and medical care for people with special needs.

For more information about the Jewish National Fund visit jnf.org. Donations can be made at 800.JNF.0099.

About Karen E. Kennedy

Karen E. Kennedy is President and Founder of National Asset Services (NAS) and NAS Investment Solutions, based in Los Angeles. NAS is a leading commercial real estate management company in Los Angeles, that has worked with over 2500 clients in managing a nationwide investment property portfolio valued at over $3 billion. NAS Investment Solutions is a national sponsor of quality real estate investments, offering fractional interest investing in Class-A properties starting at $100,000.

In 2007 and 2015, Real Estate Forum Magazine recognized Mrs. Kennedy as one of California's Women of Influence.

Mrs. Kennedy plays a lead role in several community and international outreach organizations benefitting the development, well-being and self-sufficiency of women, children, and the Jewish community. Her past and present outreach endeavors include:

Board member of American Friends of Kidum (AFK) and recipient of the American Friends of Kidum Leadership Award

Major contributor to UTU, an African organization dedicated to empowering children through AIDS education. In 2014, Mrs. Kennedy underwrote the building, staff and books for students of a two-room school in Malawi , naming it for her mother, Pearlie Goodman .

, naming it for her mother, . Member of The Jewish Federation, Los Angeles

Member of the Self-Help and Recovery Exchange (SHARE!) an organization that helps people in Los Angeles pursue personal growth and change

pursue personal growth and change Benefactor of the Mae Boyar High School in Jerusalem , founded by Mrs. Kennedy's maternal grandfather

, founded by Mrs. Kennedy's maternal grandfather Board member of Daybreak: The only Interim housing and day program that offers services to homeless women living with a mental illness in West Los Angeles

Recipient of the 2014 Outstanding Women's Leadership Award from the Global Women's Summit

Past Board Member at The University of the Pacific

