Karen E. Kennedy, President & Founder, National Asset Services and NAS Investment Solutions is Recognized as One of the Industry's Women of Influence by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of National Asset Services (NAS) and NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS) has been recognized as one of the Nation's Women of Influence for 2021 by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum.

Since 1983, GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum has recognized a growing number of commercial real estate female professionals for their remarkable achievements. These individuals have personally impacted the market and have significantly driven the industry to new heights via their outstanding successes.

Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of National Asset Services (NAS) and NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS) has been recognized as one of the Nation's Women of Influence for 2021 by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum.

Ms. Kennedy was recognized as an Investment Professional / Owner for successfully overcoming significant challenges during the pandemic for both companies she founded; NASIS, a sponsor of high-quality fractional real estate investments and NAS, a leading real estate company specializing in commercial property asset management and property management across the nation.

Despite diminishing occupancy challenges due to crippling pandemic-related issues, NAS closed 2020 with year-over-year growth in NOI with few delinquencies and an average occupancy rate of more than 90%. In addition, NAS Investment Solutions added over $33 Million to its investment sales under Ms. Kennedy's leadership, despite challenges to secure capital on new acquisitions. Ms. Kennedy, a 37-year veteran in commercial real estate, is involved in several industry organizations, including serving as a cabinet member for the Los Angeles chapter of Jewish National Fund's real estate division.

"I'm humbled by this tremendous honor and share the recognition with my entire team, my family and my industry peers," commented Ms. Kennedy. "There are a growing number of strong women leaders in the real estate industry, who have faced the difficult challenges impacting our industry and are not only persevering but are thriving. These amazing women are producing results and excelling in their performance, making a positive difference in our business every single day. They have proven that women now have an unquestioned role in our industry and our industry has an even brighter future because of them."

About National Asset Services (NAS)

Since 2008, NAS has served 2,520 investment clients and has established an impressive track record for investment property management. The track record includes generating over $585 million in cash distributions to property investors and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 168 diverse commercial properties, comprised of 24.34 million square feet, in 30 states. The overall value of NAS' managed portfolio in the company's 11-year history, totals $3.3 billion.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, NAS manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages solely owned and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide range of asset management capabilities. They include: Property management; project management; lease administration; acquisition and disposition services; real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.

About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)

NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' vast experience in investment management by identifying, acquiring, and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry. The company is differentiated from other property investment sponsors by:

Investing in the property alongside investor clients

Managing the sponsored investment through National Asset Services, making the company accountable throughout the entire hold period

Maintaining high acquisition standards and executing an exhaustive, transparent due diligence process

Thoroughly vetting potential property investments, utilizing professionals that have extensive experience in acquiring and managing real estate

A proven track record of closing properties on time

Ensuring investment properties are 1031 exchange eligible and qualify for self-directed IRAs

For more information about National Asset Services and NAS Investment Solutions, visit nasassets.com or nasinvestmentsolutions.com.

JW Robison

310-795-8985

[email protected]

SOURCE National Asset Services