Karen Etchberger Elected Chair of PPTA Global Board of Directors

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Board of Directors of the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) elected Karen Etchberger of CSL Behring as its Chair, effective January 2020. Dr. Etchberger will serve a three-year term and succeeds outgoing Chair, David Bell, Grifols S.A.

Dr. Etchberger has served on the PPTA Global Board of Directors since April 2013 and has provided guidance and far-reaching industry expertise in support of PPTA and its global membership. She is currently the Head of Digital Transformation & Execution Systems at CSL Behring, a global biotherapies leader in discovering and delivering life-saving medicines for people with rare and serious diseases. Dr. Etchberger has served in several progressive leadership roles at CSL since 1991.

"I am honored to accept the role of Chair of PPTA's Global Board of Directors, having observed many of my industry colleagues successfully steer the association over the past several years," remarked Dr. Etchberger. "Our industry currently faces challenges in several parts of the world," she continued, "but those challenges present all of us with immense opportunities as well. Ultimately, what drives my colleagues on the Board, my company, and the staff at PPTA is a focus on patients and ensuring they have access to the therapies that are only made possible through the generosity of plasma donors."

Amy Efantis, PPTA's President & CEO, remarked, "In my time with PPTA, I have sought Karen's guidance and expertise on several occasions, and I look forward to working with her as the Chair of our Global Board of Directors. Karen's dedication to this industry, and her long-term commitment to PPTA, will serve patients around the world, the association, and our global membership very well."

The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA – www.pptaglobal.org), a global industry trade association, represents the private sector manufacturers of plasma-derived and recombinant analog therapies, collectively known as plasma protein therapies and the collectors of source plasma used for fractionation. Millions of people use these therapies worldwide to treat a variety of diseases and serious medical conditions. PPTA also administers standards and programs that help ensure the quality and safety of plasma protein therapies, donors and patients.

