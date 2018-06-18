Karen Garnett, Former Associate Director of the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance, Joins Proskauer

"As a senior officer at the SEC, Karen was instrumental in developing SEC policy. She is an accomplished securities attorney with decades of expertise in applying and interpreting federal securities laws and regulations, particularly those focused on public company registration, reporting and disclosure requirements. Karen is a valuable addition to our team and will further strengthen our comprehensive corporate and capital markets capabilities," said Pippa Bond, co-head of the Firm's Global Capital Markets Group.

Ms. Garnett joins Proskauer from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, where she served as an Associate Director in the Division of Corporation Finance for the past eight years. In that role, Karen led the Division's disclosure review program and oversaw the reviews of transactional and periodic filings by issuers in a wide range of industries, including REITs, commodity pools, life sciences, financial services and asset management. In addition, she provided senior leadership to the Division's Office of Structured Finance and Office of Capital Markets Trends. Her other roles at the SEC have included serving as the Assistant Director of the Division's Office of Real Estate and Business Services and as Special Counsel and Attorney Advisor in the Divisions of Corporation Finance and Investment Management. Ms. Garnett received her B.A. from Dartmouth College and her J.D. from the University of Texas.

