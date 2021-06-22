Karen Hargett Promoted to Vice President of Human Resources for Gravity Diagnostics

Karen began working for Gravity Diagnostics in November 2020 as their Director of Human Resources . In the last few months, she has helped Gravity grow by cultivating the talent of new and existing team members, creating, and enhancing organizational structure, and building a solid Human Resources team.

"Since the first day Karen was hired, she has made a huge impact in every aspect of HR here at Gravity. Karen plays a vital part in helping retain what makes Gravity so amazing as our organization goes through a paramount level of growth and change. She is constantly implementing and enhancing organizational structure where it's needed," – Tony Remington, CEO of Gravity Diagnostics.

Over the past 20 years, Karen has been an integral member of HR teams at various companies. She has helped build and develop strong teams, advise key business leaders, and implement innovative strategies. Before joining Gravity Diagnostics, she most recently served as the Head of Talent Acquisition, North America for Prysmian Group.

About Gravity Diagnostics

Gravity Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art CAP Accredited and CLIA Certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing in the areas of COVID-19, Upper Respiratory, Toxicology, Pharmacogenomics, Sexually Transmitted Infections, and Blood. We are an advocate for physicians, patients, and our communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise. Gravity currently serves over 1,000 customers from small private practices to universities to Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at gravitydiagnostics.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Gravity Diagnostics

Related Links

https://www.gravitydiagnostics.com

