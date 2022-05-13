Karen Images Launches Drone Operations in Atlanta with Suspense Thriller, "Murder at Hyde Farm"

ATLANTA, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Productions LLC, d/b/a Karen Images, launches FAA licensed commercial drone operations in Atlanta with a new short film suspense thriller, Murder at Hyde Farm.

Setting the Scene

A Saturday morning hike along the Chattahoochee River Trail leads north from the Johnson Ferry parking lot of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area (CRNA). A lovely stream is found merging with the river, the creek empties at a trail intersection. The trail is wide and shows considerable use, heading deep into the foggy depths of the suburban forest…

Murder at Hyde Farm - A Short Film by Karen Images Murder at Hyde Farm

Old farm buildings appear that look like they are set on an 1830's frontier…

There are tales of this place… folklore of two brothers and a mule that farmed here for over 90 years without electricity or running water. At the end of the dirt road are the gates of Hyde Farm...

About The Film

Troy Burns, Executive Producer for Metro Productions states, "It's a fun little project produced entirely in the CRNA Hyde Farm Park located in East Cobb County. This is a fascinating property saved by The Trust for Public Land that operated without electricity and running water until the passing of co-owner Buck Hyde in 1991."

The Trust for Public Land purchased the 135-acre farm in an agreement with Buck Hyde's brother, JC Hyde, to cover the inheritance taxes. JC lived and worked at the farm with Buck and they both became famous for selling vegetables out of their truck in a church parking lot on Sundays.

Hyde Farm stretches from the dead end of Hyde Road to the banks of the Chattahoochee River creating an interpretive park that teaches the farming practices the Hyde's employed with their mule, Nell. The film was created during training sessions for the FAA Part 107 UAS remote pilot certificate that is required to conduct commercial drone operations.

Troy continues, "Images of Hitchcock films kept running through my head with the morning fog. I found the perfect cinematic score in YouTube's creative studio, Black Mass by Brian Bolger. With a little help from Wilhelm, it all came together in the end."

About Karen Images

https://KarenImages.com is an Atlanta-based commercial photography and video production agency operated by Karen and Troy Burns. In addition to FAA Licensed Commercial Drone Services, the couple also offers executive headshots on location, corporate communications, event production, live broadcasting, and a host of commercial photography and video services. The couple's first documentary, College Park a Purposeful Renaissance, aired on PBA 30 in 2016. On January 1st, 2022 the couple minted the world's first RFT, Spire Over the Seine.

Metro Productions is an SBA recognized Woman Owned Small Business with a DBE rating in Commercial Photography and Film Making.

For more information, please visit https://www.setartatl.com

Contact:

J. Troy Burns Vice President Sales & Marketing Metro Productions, LLC d/b/a Karen Images 404.436.8406 [email protected]

