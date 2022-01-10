Karen Matcke Crosby is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen Matcke Crosby is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Attorney for her exemplary contributions in the legal field and in acknowledgment of her dedication to her private firm, Karen Matcke Crosby Attorney/Mediator.

Karen Matcke Crosby

As an Attorney since 1989 and Certificated Mediator since 2009, Karen Matcke Crosby has led an impressive career in legal service for over 32 years. She has a demonstrated history in private practice, in-house, and government legal practice. Highly skilled in many areas of law, Ms. Crosby's repertoire of expertise includes mediation, dispute resolution, and conflict resolution in many legal areas. She examines possible solutions, helps facilitate discussion, and guides the involved parties towards a mutual and acceptable agreement. In addition, she has focused her law practice over the years in the areas of land development, acquisition, real estate, mortgage finance, fraud, personal injury, wills, trusts and estates, building and construction, and business contracts.

In the San Francisco Bay area, Karen Matcke Crosby is dedicated to serving Northern California, from Humboldt to San Luis Obispo, in her mediation practice. The office has experience in business organization, real estate, home building, personal injury, land use, boundaries, contracts, construction, government, investment partnerships, business organizations, trusts, and estates. With online mediation, she can serve all of California.

To achieve her education, Ms. Crosby earned a B.A. degree in Political Science, with minors in Pre-Law and Public Administration from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo in 1985, followed by a J.D. from Santa Clara University School of Law 1988. She became a member of the California State Bar Association in 1989. She maintains professional memberships with the San Francisco Bar Association, Contra Costa County Bar Association, California Bar Association, and served as a past President of the Contra Costa County Bar Association Women's Section and delegate to the State Bar Convention. Ms. Crosby has represented charitable clients at a reduced or low fee and pro bono.

Ms. Crosby has served several charitable groups, including past participation on the Finance/Fundraising committee at Las Trampas Inc. (prior to the pandemic). She actively supports organizations helping children and adults with educational and developmental disabilities, especially people with autistic spectrum disorders (ASD). Ms. Crosby has also served on the Humboldt Mediation Services Board of Directors 2009-2010 and trained and mediated in Humboldt County. On a personal note, she enjoys traveling in her spare time.

To learn more, please visit https://relawca.com.

SOURCE Continental Who's Who