Karen Salicath Jamali Redefines Classical Piano Standards: Releases Retrospective Album 'Pearls' Before December Concert at Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen Salicath Jamali (https://kjamalimusic.com/home) just announced the release of her newest album "Pearls" before an upcoming solo concert performance in New York on December 14 at Carnegie Hall, Weill Recital. An accomplished and gifted artist, sculptor, painter, photographer, composer & musician, Karen has been quite prolific, putting together 7 different piano albums, over 2000 original music compositions the last 4 years and garnering more than a half-million listeners. Her signature piano sound is one of sublime wonder and ethereal meditation from the depth of the soul.

Rainbow Angel Carnegie Hall May 12th, 2019 preforming my piece Angel Rising Album Pearls

Redefining the standards of classical piano with a contemporary sensibility is the hallmark of multi-award-winning pianist and composer K Jamali's newest work. In this retrospective, her focus on both the elemental and the otherworldly is always undergirded by the virtues and discipline that make classical piano so timeless and well-loved by audiences across the world.

But though the album often lilts with what would seem to be ephemeral qualities, it builds sturdy prismatic connections into the sublime and heavenly. The Album Pearls is 1 ½ hour-long of 17 originals pearls of soul relaxation played on a Steinway Grand Piano, a must-hear for Piano lovers.

"Pearls" — Some Featured Album Tracks

Angel Blue

Angel Rising

Blue Ridge

Crystal Heart

K Jamali's achievements are that much more miraculous for having undergone a terrible accident in 2012 that left her with a horrific head injury. The already-successful artist might not have continued her career at all, save for an act of will that saw her through three years of slow, painful rehabilitation. At the end of this road to recovery, K Jamali found herself blessed with piano skills and an ear for music that she did not formerly possess. Now, seven albums and thousands of compositions later, she has arrived at "Pearls."

Follow Karen Salicath Jamali's art and listen to "Pearls" selections online:

iTunes, Amazon.com, Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube, Facebook

About Karen Salicath Jamali

Born in Denmark, Karen Salicath Jamali is an award-winning professional artist, composer and pianist for the past 30 years. Living and working in New York. Karen came to the piano after a terrible accident in 2012 that caused a severe head injury and a near-death experience. Previously unable to play the piano, Karen's head injury revealed a new world of artistic expression for Karen after years of recovery: allowing her to play perfect, ethereal music that has taken her to the stage at Carnegie Hall. Learn more about Karen's work as both a musician and an artist: www.KJamali.com.

