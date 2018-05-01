Karen Smoots Named 2018 National Mother of the Year

Karen is an entrepreneur, business owner, and the mom of two boys. She holds a U.S. patent for the Green Glove Dryer, a product she created to solve the problem of soggy gloves during the wet winter months. Karen's innovative product has been featured on ABC's World News Tonight and HSN, and she's received recent attention for her donation of 500 Green Glove Dryers to classrooms in her community.

In addition to running her own business, Karen actively volunteers her time to Western Michigan University students and faculty to talk about entrepreneurship, innovation and owning/operating a business. She speaks frequently to groups of students to explain the success and failures and how each step of life is a learning adventure.

"The 2018 Mothers of the Year from across the country are incredible women who serve valiantly at home, at work, and in their community," said American Mothers President, Connell Branan. "Karen is an outstanding example of the power that moms possess, providing inspiration, innovation, love and leadership to her family and community."

American Mothers, Inc. will award a Golden Rule Grant in Karen's name to the 525 Foundation, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of alcohol and prescription drug misuse and abuse. Karen will also receive a new washing machine and dryer from Whirlpool, USA.

Nominations for 2019 Mother of the Year will be accepted Mother's Day through November 15 at AmericanMothers.org.

About American Mothers, Inc.

American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) is a nonprofit organization that recognizes the important role of motherhood through educational programs and community outreach. On an annual basis, American Mothers, Inc. selects the National Mother of the Year® and recognizes Mothers of Achievement from candidates across the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about the organization, visit http://www.americanmothers.org. Follow AMI on Twitter and Instagram at @AmericanMothers or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AmericanMothers.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karen-smoots-named-2018-national-mother-of-the-year-300639922.html

SOURCE American Mothers, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.americanmothers.org

