Kareo Advances Revenue Cycle Management with 2021 Billing Company Success Summit

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kareo, the leading provider of cloud-based clinical and business management software solutions for independent healthcare practices and billing companies, held its sixth annual Billing Company Success Summit at the Renaissance Newport Beach Hotel on August 11-13, 2021. This summit is the first in a series of Kareo Live events, which offers customers an opportunity to connect with peers, attend educational sessions and network at fun Kareo-hosted evening events.

The Billing Company Success Summit is one of many ways that Kareo supports its more than 1,600 billing company partners to help them succeed in a changing industry. Other support includes assistance with business alignment, sales enablement, cobranding and differentiation.

"The medical billing industry is critical to the success of one of America's most vital sectors – the independent healthcare practice," said Dan Rodrigues, founder and chief executive officer of Kareo. "But as small businesses, they can't do it alone. They are dependent on technology and dedicated partner services, like billing companies, to get all the work done. Medical billing companies are one of our most essential partnerships – and have been since day one."

One of the more popular sessions, "Optimizing Patient Collections to Increase Your Bottom Line," included a discussion of ways to improve patient convenience, offer multiple payment options and reduce confusion in patient payments. Included in the second day of sessions was a fireside chat with Rodrigues and Dee Warmath, PhD, who discussed the results of Kareo's 2021 State of the Independent Practice report and survey. Warmath led the research team to analyze the survey data and co-wrote the final report. The two presenters shared with the audience some key survey insights on the growth and future of telehealth, best practices in security, meeting changing compliance requirements, providers' perspectives and outlook for the future and more. The Kareo 2021 State of the Independent Practice report can be accessed here.

Kareo is the only cloud-based and complete medical technology platform purpose-built to meet the unique needs of independent practices and the billing companies that serve them. Today Kareo helps more than 75,000 providers across all 50 states run a more efficient and profitable practice, while setting them up to deliver outstanding patient care. With oﬀices across the country, Kareo's mission is to help independent practices – and the billing companies that support them – succeed in an ever-changing healthcare market. More information can be found at www.kareo.com.

