Kareo and PatientPop Recognized by Built In’s 2022 Esteemed Places to Work in Los Angeles

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, combining equal measure of scores for company benefits and compensation. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"We are honored to see both organizations chosen as two of the best places to work amongst the other incredible organizations throughout Los Angeles," said Amanda Piwonka, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Tebra. "It's rewarding to have such a dedicated staff who quickly adapted to remote working environments while remaining deeply committed to our clients' success. I am excited to see how our culture continues to grow as Tebra."

The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

About Kareo

Kareo is a cloud-based healthcare technology platform built to meet the unique needs of independent practices in dozens of specialties. Today, Kareo helps over 85,000 providers in 50 states deliver outstanding patient care and run more efficient and profitable practices. The Kareo technology platform helps providers find more patients, manage patient care with a fully certified and easy-to-use EHR, and get paid quickly within a unified, easy-to-use solution. Kareo has received extensive industry recognition, including the 2021 Best in KLAS award for Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM Solutions, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, and a ranking at the top of Gartner's Leader Quadrant in the FrontRunners Software Analysis of EHR. Kareo's headquarters are based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.kareo.com.

About PatientPop

PatientPop is an industry leader in practice growth technology, with a platform that helps thousands of providers promote their practice, attract and acquire patients, and retain them for life, for a thriving business. The integrated platform eases and enhances the patient journey from start to finish, with a streamlined digital workflow that significantly reduces work for providers and staff. PatientPop has been recognized with many industry awards and accolades including The Inc. 500, Deloitte Fast 500, Entrepreneur 360, Consumer World Awards, Capterra Shortlist, G2 Leader, and Silicon Review 50 Fastest Growing Companies. For more information, visit patientpop.com.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

