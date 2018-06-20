Kareo Earns 2018 Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award, Highlighting Its Innovative and Flexible EHR Solution

"We're honored to receive the Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership award for Kareo Clinical and the Kareo Platform," said Dan Rodrigues, CEO of Kareo. "From mobile charting to telemedicine video visits, we're offering independent practices innovative solutions to simplify and streamline their patient care and business operations. We thank Frost & Sullivan for recognizing our achievements in helping independent practices thrive and provide superior patient care for the past 14 years."

Reinforcing Kareo's position as the leading provider of end-to-end cloud-based clinical, billing and patient engagement software for the independent practice market, Frost & Sullivan stated: "A solution technology platform that supports the needs of independent provider practices across diverse clinical, financial, and other critical business areas is the correct way forward in terms of optimal client benefit from solution providers."

Frost & Sullivan provided an overview of the 10-point benchmarking criteria used to evaluate Kareo and competitors: "Product quality (driven by innovative technology) is the foundation of delivering customer value. When complemented by an equally rigorous focus on the customer, companies can begin to differentiate themselves from the competition. From awareness, to consideration, to purchase, to follow-up support, best-practice organizations deliver a unique and enjoyable experience that gives customers confidence in the company, its products, and its integrity."

Kareo rose to the top of the competition with its powerful, cost effective and easy to use cloud-based clinical, billing and patient engagement platform designed specifically for independent medical practices.

Notable features and functionality cited by Frost & Sullivan included:

End-to-End Solution: Kareo Clinical gives its customers advanced clinical access, financial management, and patient experience tools previously unavailable to the independent practice arena. The tight integration of the modular systems reduces data entry, ensures accuracy, aligns with clinical and regulatory requirements, speeds and enhances patient collections, and improves patient experience.

Kareo Clinical greatly increases practice efficiency and productivity with a minimal investment of time and money. Best-in-Class Mobile: Kareo Clinical can be accessed through a fast and best-in-class mobile application to allow staff and providers to manage their practice from any location. The Kareo Clinical mobile app provides iPad charting for better patient engagement in the exam room, secure two-way messaging, biometric fingerprint ID, and easy-to-access medication coverage, history, and cost.

Kareo Clinical is 2015 Edition certified for easier CMS incentive program reporting, and incorporates MACRA and MU updates on an ongoing basis. The software keeps independent practices aligned with current regulatory requirements and set up to receive maximum value-based incentive payments. E-Prescriptions: More than 500,000 prescriptions are ordered per month through Kareo's easy-to-use e-Prescribe platform. Kareo provides patient medication coverage, cost and history to help practices improve medication safety and planning.

Telemedicine: Frost & Sullivan gave special recognition to one of Kareo's newest solutions, Kareo Telemedicine, a secure and HIPAA-compliant video consultation tool based upon an advanced telemedicine rules engine built into the Kareo Clinical workflow. Kareo Telemedicine gives independent practices an additional easy-to-integrate income stream.

Kareo customers agree with Frost & Sullivan.

"Using Kareo Clinical and Billing in an integrated platform, we have the ability to verify insurance, copays and balances at the top of the screen for addressing balances," says Cara M. Farooque, MS, BSN, RN, Office Manager, Craft Behavioral Health, LLC. "We can pick features we need instead of an all or nothing package. We have an assigned billing representative experienced in our specialty, and customer service is always responsive. Everyone in the practice is held accountable for not allowing patients to accrue debt and to educate them on how to advocate for themselves with their insurance company."

Frost & Sullivan concluded, "Kareo is backed by both loyal institutional investors that have remained committed to this firm for many years, and new investors that have agreed to partner due to the strength of the company's latest products, positive market reputation, impressive revenue growth, and sustainable business models … With its strong overall performance, Kareo has earned the 2018 Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award."

Access Frost & Sullivan's full report here, and go to kareo.com for more product information.

