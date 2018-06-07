Kareo Launches Kareo Engage, End-to-End Patient Management for Independent Medical Practices

"Medical practices and clinics must address key trends such as increased patient financial responsibility, patient demands for proactive and efficient practice interactions, and new value-based reimbursement models," said Dan Rodrigues, CEO of Kareo. "Kareo Engage makes it easier for practices to efficiently interact with existing patients while helping find and onboard new patients. Intuitive and easy-to-use functionality delivers stress-free interactions between patients and practice staff."

Here's how Kareo Engage simplifies and streamlines patient experience management:

Online Patient Scheduling – Online scheduling is preferred by 45 percent of smartphone users and it's forecasted that 38 percent of all healthcare appointments will be made online by 2019. With Kareo, patients get the convenience of scheduling appointments anytime from anywhere. Cancelled appointments are updated immediately, opening up available time slots without staff oversight.

– Online scheduling is preferred by 45 percent of smartphone users and it's forecasted that 38 percent of all healthcare appointments will be made online by 2019. With Kareo, patients get the convenience of scheduling appointments anytime from anywhere. Cancelled appointments are updated immediately, opening up available time slots without staff oversight. Automated Appointment Reminders – While 90 percent of cell phone users ignore phone calls and voicemail, most respond to text messages in 90 seconds and check email 34 times a day. Kareo Engage provides text, email, and voice reminders.

– While 90 percent of cell phone users ignore phone calls and voicemail, most respond to text messages in 90 seconds and check email 34 times a day. Kareo Engage provides text, email, and voice reminders. Online Patient Intake – Patients can provide demographics and insurance information prior to the visit, reducing waiting room traffic and facilitating easy upload of accurate data directly into the Kareo platform. Insurance information can be pre-validated, reducing billing errors and rework.

– Patients can provide demographics and insurance information prior to the visit, reducing waiting room traffic and facilitating easy upload of accurate data directly into the Kareo platform. Insurance information can be pre-validated, reducing billing errors and rework. Secure Two-way Communication – Practice staff can communicate easily with patients by text and email regarding upcoming appointments, office announcements, and care reminders.

Kareo Engage automates reputation management, a critical component of practice growth that many providers find both mysterious and labor-intensive.

Online Directory Manager – Automatically updates online directories with the latest and most accurate information on the practice.

– Automatically updates online directories with the latest and most accurate information on the practice. Online Provider Profile – Gives patients the information they need to evaluate and engage the provider, including positive reviews, services, hours of operation, and convenient online appointment scheduling.

– Gives patients the information they need to evaluate and engage the provider, including positive reviews, services, hours of operation, and convenient online appointment scheduling. Patient Review Management – Eighty-four percent of patients read reviews before choosing a provider. Kareo Engage collects and broadcasts positive reviews to help practices build trust and win business.

– Eighty-four percent of patients read reviews before choosing a provider. Kareo Engage collects and broadcasts positive reviews to help practices build trust and win business. Practice Analytics Dashboard – Customers can measure their growth and success with Kareo Engage using this comprehensive view of referrals and reviews, an ROI calculator, appointment requests, booked appointments and more.

Kareo Engage is seamlessly integrated with the award-winning Kareo Clinical and Kareo Billing applications, allowing data to be populated throughout the Kareo Platform with no duplicate workload. Enhanced patient communication improves care delivery and patient compliance, helping practices succeed under value-based payment models.

More information on Kareo Engage can be found at https://www.kareo.com/engage.

About Kareo

Kareo is the only cloud-based medical technology platform purpose-built to meet the unique needs of independent practices in more than 45 specialties. Today Kareo helps over 45,000 providers in all 50 states run more efficient and profitable practices, processing more than 60 million patient records through the Kareo platform. Kareo is the first to help independent practices find more patients, manage their care with a fully certified and easy-to-use EHR, and get paid quickly all in one complete and integrated platform. Kareo has received extensive industry recognition, including the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and Black Book's #1 Integrated EHR, Practice Management and Medical Billing vendor as well as the top of the Leader Quadrant in the Frontrunners Software Analysis of EHR. Kareo's growth further demonstrates the expansion and vitality of the independent practice market in the U.S. With offices across the country, Kareo's mission is to help independent practices succeed in an ever-changing healthcare market. More information can be found at www.kareo.com.

Contact:

Lindsay Thompson

Strategies

lindsay@strategiesadpr.com

714-656-0141

Cell: 949-280-5854

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kareo-launches-kareo-engage-end-to-end-patient-management-for-independent-medical-practices-300661421.html

SOURCE Kareo

Related Links

https://www.kareo.com

