Kareo Named a 2020 Best Place to Work in Orange County, California

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kareo, the leading provider of cloud-based clinical and business management software solutions for independent healthcare practices, today announced that it has been named as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Orange County. Kareo ranked number 18 in the large companies category in the awards program by the Orange County Business Journal and Best Companies Group.

This county-wide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Orange County, California, benefiting the county's economy, its workforce and businesses. The ranking is based on a two-part process. The first is an evaluation of Kareo's workplace policies, practices and demographics and is worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience and was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top organizations and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Orange County and analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

"Orange County attracts top talent and is home to many incredible companies, so we're pleased to be named on the Best Places to Work in Orange County list," said Dan Rodrigues, CEO and founder of Kareo. "I'm proud of our team and what we've accomplished, bringing innovative solutions to help our customers, independent medical practices, better serve their patients and communities. We've built an amazing team of dedicated high performers who all share that vision and we've worked hard to build a workplace and a culture that empowers, supports and rewards them. Being named a Best Place to Work is a real testament to what we've created at Kareo as we continue to grow and expand."

More information on the survey process for the Best Places to Work in Orange County program, can be found at www.BestPlacestoWorkOC.com.

About Kareo

Kareo is the leading cloud-based medical technology platform purpose-built to meet the unique needs of independent practices in more than 45 specialties. Today, Kareo helps over 65,000 providers in all 50 states run more efficient and profitable practices, while delivering outstanding patient care. The Kareo technology platform is the first to help independent practices manage their care delivery with Kareo Clinical, a fully certified and easy-to-use EHR, get paid quickly with Kareo Billing, and improve the end-to-end patient experience with Kareo Engage, all in one complete and integrated package. Kareo has received extensive industry recognition, including 2020 Frost & Sullivan Ambulatory EHR Technology Leadership Award, 2020 leader among EHRs by Gartner's Software Advice, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000. Kareo's mission is to help independent practices succeed in an ever-changing healthcare market. Kareo's growth further demonstrates this commitment to the independent practice market in the U.S. More information can be found at www.kareo.com .

