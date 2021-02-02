Kareo Named "Best in KLAS" for Small Practice Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records/Practice Management Solutions

The 2021 Best in KLAS designation recognizes technology providers' outstanding efforts to help healthcare organizations deliver quality patient care and improve practice operations. KLAS Research evaluated Kareo and provided an overall performance score as well as an assessment on six key customer experience pillars: Culture, Loyalty, Operations, Product, Relationship and Value. Kareo achieved the top score in its market segment and emerged as number one out of a class of 11 of the most prominent healthcare information technology providers. Healthcare providers hold Best in KLAS vendors to the highest standard of excellence.

Independent healthcare practices operate in an increasingly complex and fragmented landscape. Challenges related to changing regulatory requirements, declining reimbursements, and difficulty in providing meaningful, patient-centered care have only been amplified during the pandemic. Kareo helps practices and patients overcome these problems to succeed and thrive. The cloud-based Kareo platform is purpose-built for the workflows of the independent practice and patient, allowing practices to efficiently manage all of the major functions of their practice while improving the patient experience.

"The Best in KLAS recognition means so much because it's based on user feedback, validating our focus on a passionate customer-centric approach and comprehensive ability to deliver on the needs of independent practices and their patients," said Dan Rodrigues, founder and chief executive officer, Kareo. "We strive to not only offer a modern platform that empowers the provider-patient relationship, but to be an advocate for independent practices, championing their unique needs in the industry. Our customers recognize this mission and the value that Kareo provides and that acknowledgement has been reflected in this Best in KLAS ranking."

Dr. Naheed Ali, founder of Dilshad Medical, chose the full Kareo platform for its technology-driven automation and ease of use, and it has optimized her practice's operations. In fact, she reports that the Kareo solution has saved one hour per day in status reports and 15 minutes per patient visit in documentation.

"Kareo has saved me money throughout my direct primary care practice, especially in transcription, front office services and billing," said Ali.

KLAS Research conducts 2,500 in-depth conversations with healthcare professionals each month, representing the perspective and opinions from providers in more than 4,500 hospitals and 2,500 clinics as well as many payer and employer organizations.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions," stated Adam Gale, president, KLAS. "These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of "Best in KLAS" should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

KLAS Research will present the awards at the 2021 Virtual Best in KLAS Awards Show on Feb. 23, 2021 and the complete Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report is available here.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare executives and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services, medical equipment and infrastructure systems to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving supplier performance. KLAS was founded in 1996, and their staff and advisory board average 25 years of healthcare information technology experience. Follow KLAS on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KLASresearch.

About Kareo

Kareo is the leading cloud-based medical technology platform purpose-built to meet the unique needs of independent practices and their patients in more than 45 specialties. Today Kareo helps over 75,000 providers in all 50 states run more efficient and profitable practices, while delivering outstanding patient care. The Kareo technology platform is the first to help independent practices manage their care delivery with Kareo Clinical, a fully certified and easy-to-use EHR, get paid quickly with Kareo Billing, and improve the end-to-end patient experience with Kareo Engage, all in one complete and integrated package. Kareo has received extensive industry recognition, including the 2020 Frost & Sullivan Ambulatory EHR Technology Leadership Award, the 2020 leader among EHRs by Gartner's Software Advice, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000. Kareo's mission is to help independent practices succeed in an ever-changing healthcare market. Kareo's growth further demonstrates this commitment to the independent practice market in the U.S. More information can be found at www.kareo.com .

