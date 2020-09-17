Karey Witty Joins Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe As An Operating Partner in the Firm's Healthcare Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries, announced today that Karey Witty, a highly accomplished healthcare executive, has joined the firm as an Operating Partner.

Karey Witty has over 30 years of experience across a range of senior executive roles in the healthcare industry. Most recently, Karey was the Chief Operating Officer at Envision Healthcare. He has also served as CEO of Corizon Health Inc., EVP and CFO of naviHealth (a former WCAS XI portfolio company), CFO of HealthSpring, CFO of Valitas Health Services, and CFO of Centene Corp. Karey graduated from Middle Tennessee State University.

Tom Scully, WCAS General Partner, said: "We know Karey very well, and are thrilled to have him join our healthcare team. We spent many years working with him at naviHealth, where he was a crucial member of the executive leadership team. His extensive network, experience with physician services and post-acute care businesses, and expertise providing excellent patient care, will be a perfect fit for the WCAS portfolio."

Dave Caluori, WCAS General Partner, continued: "We are excited to have Karey join the WCAS team. He is a great friend, as well as a seasoned team-builder and thoughtful collaborator. We know he will fit in well with WCAS's partnership-oriented culture."

Karey Witty added, "I am looking forward to working with WCAS's talented team of healthcare professionals and their portfolio company executives. It is a pleasure to work alongside a team that values talent as a core component of their growth model. I'm honored to join a firm with such a deep track record in healthcare, and with a strong reputation for companies that improve the care delivery model."

Over the past four decades, WCAS has successfully invested $10 billion of equity in 90 healthcare companies through its 13 private equity funds. WCAS's current portfolio includes market-leading healthcare businesses such as InnovAge and Partners in Primary Care.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: healthcare and technology. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. WCAS has deep experience in acquiring founder-led businesses and corporate carve-outs. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

Contacts:

Jon Rather

212-893-9570

[email protected]

Greg Lau

212-893-9586

[email protected]

Fran Higgins

212-893-9504

[email protected]

