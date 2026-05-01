Kari Curletto Crowned Winner of the Charm Weddings Toilet Paper Derby Hat Contest Presented by Ripley's Believe It or Not!

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CharmWeddings.com, creators of the wildly popular Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest, has announced the winners of the first ever Toilet Paper Derby Hat Contest! DIY Toilet Paper Fashion has mashed up with Kentucky Derby vibes and has produced stunning results!

Grand Prize Winner Kari Curletto of Nevada. The Charm Weddings Toilet Paper Derby Hat Contest Presented by Ripley's Believe It or Not! Grand Prize Winner Kari Curletto of Nevada. The Charm Weddings Toilet Paper Derby Hat Contest Presented by Ripley's Believe It or Not!. Back

The contest challenged creative minds from across the country to create a wearable Toilet Paper Derby Hat from only toilet paper, glue, tape and needle and thread. Along with contest cash prizes, Ripley's Believe It or Not! will display the winning hat in one of their Odditoriums! as well as feature the winner and runners-up in the Ripley's Believe It or Not! Annual.

Kari Curletto of Nevada took home the Grand Prize title with her TP Derby Hat entry called Silver Charm, winning $500! Second place went to Susan Nicholson of Georgia, and she won $250 and there was a Third-Place tie between Roy Cruz of Virginia and Gale Ruppel of Missouri. Each of them will receive $100 each.

"We are thrilled to show off what these talented creators came up with! We believe the entries have done Derby tradition well!" says Laura Gawne, Charm Weddings Co-Founder. "We are so excited about the results that we look forward to doing it again next year!" added co-founder Susan Bain.

The Toilet Paper Derby Hats were judged by the Charm Weddings founders based on Creativity, Originality, Beauty, Workmanship, and the use of Toilet Paper!

See more photos at www.charmweddings.com

About Charm Weddings

CharmWeddings.com was founded by sister team Laura Gawne and Susan Bain 23 years ago. They share wedding tips and ideas online and across social media platforms to help engaged couples and their families. Laura and Susan created the World-Famous Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest 21 years ago to engage their readers and to attract a wider audience. Visit us at www.charmweddings.com and follow our social channels Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok

About Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment

Built on the foundation of a daily newspaper cartoon in 1918, still in print today, Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment has grown to be a global leader in family entertainment with more than 100 attractions across nine countries. Along with Ripley's Believe It or Not!, Ripley's Aquariums, Great Wolf Lodge (Niagara Falls), Guinness World Records attractions, wax museums, traveling shows, miniature golf courses, mirror mazes, and more, the world of Ripley's continues to grow through exciting new experiences, and online content. Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment is a proud member of The Jim Pattison Group, Canada's largest private company. Learn more about Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment by visiting Ripleys.com and following on Facebook , X , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok .

Media Contact:

For CharmWeddings.com

Susan Bain, +1-305-798-2520

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SOURCE Charm Weddings