Kari Gran Lip Whips Get Rosy New Look

The new Lip Whip by Kari Gran branding features a soft nude palette, punctuated with a circular-stamped "kg" logo mark and exterior packaging with rose gold foil accents – the peachy new color, Rosie Gold, is a homage to the new launch, mixing pink tones with a touch of metallic shimmer. In addition, rather than small black pots, Lip Whips are now housed in a low-profile clear frosted pot with rose gold screw top caps. The translucent pot makes it easy to see the Lip Whip color, while the slimmer silhouette more readily slips into clutches, purses and pockets.

"It's the exact same formula and same amount of Lip Whip we've always sold, but now with a new look and more convenient packaging," said Lisa Strain, co-founder of the Seattle-based company. "We were hearing from fans who own four, five, six different Lip Whips and have them in different places – desk, nightstand, purse, anywhere within reach – and they wanted to easily see which color they were grabbing. We also added new packaging to make Lip Whips a more standalone gift – another big request from women who wanted to share the Lip Whip love!"

Lip Whips, the original product that launched the Kari Gran brand in 2011, up the lip balm game by providing a rich and glossy moisture boost to support healthy, luscious lips. The line includes three distinct collections:

Whipped Color Balms – these are a perfect mix between a balm and a lipstick, simultaneously providing lips much-needed nourishment along with a bolder color pop, without being sticky or tacky. From the effervescent Shimmer, to playfully-pink Jolene and sultry Suji Red, the colored balms are available in seven shades – including the new Rosie Gold – and can be worn on their own, mix-and-matched or layered over other lipsticks for a smooth finish. All are kissed with a hint of peppermint flavor. ($24)

Lips Whips by Kari Gran are crafted from a soothing combination of organic, naturally-derived, wildharvested and non-GMO ingredients such as beeswax, sunflower oil, avocado oil, camellia seed oil and calendula extract. The products started out as a personal hobby, but the formulation was so addictive, it soon morphed in to a booming business.

"Kari was on a quest to make luxurious products that were also clean and green," commented Strain, who co-founded the company with friend and fellow entrepreneur Kari Gran after the middle-aged duo couldn't find eco beauty brands that suited their look and lifestyle. "She started making lip balms, giving them to our friends, and it was obvious she was on to something. I joined forces, and we went from Kari's kitchen to now being sold in major retailers all over the country."

For more information about the company and Lip Whips by Kari Gran, follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About Kari Gran

Kari Gran is a simple, elegant beauty solution created to maintain healthy, hydrated skin at every age, and every stage. As the anti-beauty beauty company, the Kari Gran motto is "be kind to your skin" with a focus on health and well-being over the attainment of youth and perfection. With fewer products that work harder, its eco-luxe offerings include the popular Lip Whip by Kari Gran, along with a carefully formulated line of skin care and mineral makeup. All skin care products are handcrafted in Seattle from organic, wildharvested, naturally-derived and non-GMO ingredients, and are made without known endocrine disruptors like parabens, phthalates and oxybenzone. Nor do they contain mineral oil, known toxins, preservatives or synthetic fragrance.

