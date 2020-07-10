Kari-Out Company Solidifies Position In Hand Sanitizers With Purchase Of Sanfacon's Moist Towelette Business

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kari-Out Company, a manufacturer of condiments, paper and plastic products in the restaurant takeout industry, announced today its agreement to purchase Sanfacon's U.S. towelette business. Sanfacon is a manufacturer of paper products for the restaurant industry including moist towelettes. The purchase of Sanfacon's Virginia facility will solidify Kari-Out as a premier producer and distributor of hand sanitizing wipes, gels and surface cleaners in the United States.

Kari-Out's purchase of Sanfacon's production facility will help increase production capacity of its personal protective equipment (PPE) products. Since the start of the pandemic, Kari-Out looked to expand its facilities to produce hand sanitizers for hospitality and front-line workers including the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). With the purchase, Kari-Out will serve as the exclusive U.S. broker and food service distributor for Sanfacon Industries of Canada. Sanfacon Industries will also serve as a Canadian broker of Kari-Out products in Canada.

"We believe that the high-demand for sanitizing products is here to stay, even after the coronavirus is long gone," says Paul Epstein, CEO and president of Kari-Out. "By purchasing Sanfacon's production facility in Virginia, we'll be able to expand our footprint in the PPE industry and consistently provide our customers with safe sanitation products."

Kari-Out's individually wrapped towelettes and sanitizing gels are currently manufactured at its FDA-inspected facility in New Jersey. AccuGen Laboratories, an independent FDA registered lab, has tested and demonstrated that Kari-Out's sanitizing products kill 99.9% of common germs. Kari-Out's products can be found in the medical, food service and retail industries.

About Kari-Out:

Founded in 1964, Kari-Out is a family-owned company with over 55 years of diversified manufacturing experience in to-go food packaging in the United States. The company employs over 400 people and has six facilities throughout North America supplying independent and national food service distributors. In line with the company's mission to be environmentally responsible, two of Kari-Out's largest production facilities are powered by solar energy. For more information, please visit www.kariout.com.

About Sanfacon:

Sanfacon Industries Inc., a fully integrated manufacturer, has been producing paper and plastic products for the catering industry for over 55 years. Product lines include moist towelettes, paper wraps and liners, placemats and other paper products. For more information, please visit www.sanfacon-mills.com/home-eng.html.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Mordy Dicker | Kari-Out

(914) 559-6425

[email protected]

SOURCE Kari-Out Company

Related Links

https://kariout.com

