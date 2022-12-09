Karim Rajwani, who has worked at some of the largest banks in the world, has joined Sigma Ratings as a Senior Advisor

NEWS PROVIDED BY Sigma Ratings

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Ratings welcomes Karim Rajwani, B.A., F.C.A., C.P.A., ACAMS, to the team as a Senior Advisor.

With 40 years of risk management, compliance, audit and financial accounting experience, Mr. Rajwani will support Sigma Ratings in solving the most pressing compliance challenges faced by financial institutions by building upon Sigma Ratings' trusted relationship management platform already leveraged by global banks and corporates.

Karim Rajwani Joins Sigma Ratings as Senior Advisor

"The demand for global risk intelligence and cutting edge analytics is on the rise across financial institutions and corporations who need to know their customers," said Stuart Jones, Jr., CEO and Founder of Sigma Ratings. "We are thrilled to add Karim to our advisory board, as his experience in applying data analytics in the fight against financial crime is unrivaled, having led and designed major implementations across financial services as both a practitioner and as a trusted advisor. His knowledge will play a key role in guiding our strategic path and be a tremendous value to our customers."

Notable experiences from a lengthy list of roles at some of the world's largest banks includes leading Financial Crime remediation activities as SVP, Chief Operating Officer at Scotiabank, and overseeing Anti-Bribery and Corruption and High-Risk Client Management as Chief of Anti-Money Laundering at RBC Financial Group. Mr. Rajwani also held positions at Quantexa and Deutsche Bank.

"Sigma Ratings offers an advanced risk intelligence tool which provides a single and holistic risk view of a customer or counterparty," Karim mentioned. "Risks are often buried deep in the data, and traditional solutions can lack the sophistication to identify risks, often creating a large number of false positives. This is where Sigma Ratings really shines."

Mr. Rajwani volunteers much of his time as an esteemed board member, lecturer and international speaker. He created and co-chaired the Canadian Chapter of ACAMS and also served on the ACAMS Advisory Board. He currently remains on the advisory boards of The Knoble and the Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative. From 2009 to 2012, Mr. Rajwani was a member of the Advisory Council on National Security for the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada. He has spoken at the UN, trained law enforcement and currently lectures at University Masters Programs.

Sigma Ratings plans to lean into Mr. Rajwani's extensive expertise along with their existing panel of risk and compliance experts, including Sigma Board member and former Global Head of AML at Citigroup, Alison Clew. Together, this panel of experts will provide industry trends insights to keep Sigma Ratings technology at the forefront of innovation.

Sigma Ratings

Sigma Ratings provides a new, smarter way to continuously evaluate risk and build trust in any relationship. Using advanced real-time risk analysis and monitoring technology, Sigma actively screens thousands of global data sources to deliver essential compliance insights into a single platform, thereby reducing manual workflows, enriching existing client data, and helping teams make clearer, more timely decisions for onboarding, relationship management and investigations. Because Sigma has brought all relevant risk data sources into its own cloud-based data lake, it is able to draw connections between different data sets–enabling a shift from the point-in-time reviews employed today to dynamic analysis and interpretation of client data.

For further information about Sigma, connect with us on LinkedIn or email our team at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Meenu Deol

2127500233

[email protected]

SOURCE Sigma Ratings