Karimoku at Salone del Mobile 2022 - Exhibition & Launch

Karimoku Showcases the Wide Variety and High Quality of Its Bespoke Furniture Collections in a Comprehensive Interior Resembling an Apartment Designed by Norm Architects and Keiji Ashizawa Design. Two New Designs Are to Be Launched.

AICHI, Japan, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese lifestyle brand Karimoku exhibits at Salone del Mobile, showcasing the wide variety and high quality of its bespoke contemporary furniture collections to an international audience. Referencing the concept of the brand, the versatility of the bespoke collections is displayed in a comprehensive, thoughtfully curated interior resembling an apartment.

Karimoku Furniture Inc. Karimoku Furniture Inc.

Designed by the brand's co-founders, Danish architecture and design studio Norm Architects and Japanese architecture and design practice Keiji Ashizawa Design, the interior concept is a representation of Japanese and Danish design principles.

The presentation at Salone del Mobile also sees the debut of several new, bespoke products to the collection.

EXHIBITION DETAILS

SALONE DEL MOBILE 2022

JUNE 7TH TO 12TH

9:30- 18:30

RHO FIERA, HALL 1 3, BOOTH E09

CONTACT

[email protected]

KARIMOKU.COM

ABOUT KARIMOKU

Emerging from shared design values, Karimoku is a contemporary lifestyle brand based in Japan and born out of admiration and love for serene beauty, material richness and timeless appeal. The collection is brought to life by the world's leading architects through individual cases, and the story of each collection is told through its native setting.

KARIMOKU FURNITURE INC .

The origins of Karimoku Furniture date back to 1940, when Shohei Kato took over a longstanding timber company and established a small woodworking shop in the town of Kariya, Aichi. The company produced various wooden parts in the ensuing decades, developing a range of techniques before launching its own line of wooden furniture in the 1960s. Building upon the concept of manufacturing high-tech and high-touch products, the company established bases in timber production areas and soon developed into one of Japan's leading manufacturers of wooden furniture.

Media contact:

Yuki Fukushima

[email protected]

08091226929

SOURCE Karimoku Furniture Inc.