Karimoku Furniture Inc. Showcases Four of Its High- End Design Brands at Milan Design Week 2023

AICHI, Japan, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karimoku Furniture Inc., Japan's leading wooden furniture manufacturer gears up to Milan Design Week 2023 with a number of exhibitions of its high-end furniture design brands in and outside of the Salone fair ground. At the up-and-coming gallery space Assab One, the Karimoku Commons Pop Up Showroom will feature its brands Karimoku New Standard, Karimoku, MAS, and Ishinomaki Laboratory by Karimoku. Coinciding with the launch of novelties for each brand, Karimoku Furniture will also stage a large exhibition of its modern lifestyle brand Karimoku at Rho Fiera.

Karimoku Furniture Inc.

KARIMOKU COMMONS POP UP SHOWROOM AT GALLERY ASSAB ONE

In a joint exhibition at the art space and former printing factory Gallery Assab One, Karimoku Furniture will be showcasing four of its premium furniture brands. Curated by Norm Architects, the exhibition is conceptualized like a journey through Japanese culture, with a unique interior for the industrial space. A simulation of Karimoku Furniture's own concept space and showroom in Tokyo, Karimoku Commons Tokyo, visitors to the exhibition at Assab One in Milan will be met by a traditional, large-scale "noren" curtain, a first indication of the authentic Japanese experience they will make inside. Framed and structured by washi paper screens and with a central illuminated pillar from the same material, the exhibition displays the furniture pieces in various settings and sceneries divided by brand. Highlighting the craftsmanship and design of the items, the settings are meant to invite visitors to interact with the furniture - experiencing the unique quality that Karimoku Furniture is so renowned for.

KARIMOKU AT SALONE DEL MOBILE

On 161 square meters, the lifestyle brand Karimoku will be showcased in an apartment style setting at Salone del Mobile. Designed by Keiji Ashizawa, the exhibition space will be divided into interlocking rooms with individual and inspiring settings for living, working, and dining. Some of the latest designs will be on display for the first time in Europe, such as items from the NF Collection by Norman Foster, or items for the Swedish restaurant ÄNG.

Karimoku Commons Pop Up Showroom

Date: 17 – 23 April 2023

Reception: Monday, 17 April 2023, 18:00 - 21:00

Location: ASSAB ONE

Address: Via Privata Assab 1, Milano (MM2 Cimiano)

Karimoku at Salone del Mobile 2023

Date: 18 – 23 April 2023

Location: Rho Fiera, Hall 2 Booth C19

