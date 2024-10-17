Karin Adams' New Book for Aspiring Novelists Releases to Critical Acclaim

Crush the blank page and your writer's angst. All the magic and enthusiasm of acclaimed author Karin Adams' in-person writing workshops—now in book form.

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Releasing in bookstores today, The One Week Writing Workshop brings acclaimed author and creative writing coach Karin Adams' inspiring writing workshops to budding novelists everywhere. BlueInk Review calls it "Highly recommended for fans of Jessica Brody's Save the Cat! Writes a Novel and Christopher Vogler's The Writer's Journey."

Karin Adams, Author of The One Week Writing Workshop New Book - The One Week Writing Workshop: 7 Days to Spark, Boost or Revive Your Novel

The book's conversational tone and immersive approach to writing a novel is already receiving a steady stream of accolades. Foreword Clarion lauds the book for its "bevy of suggestions to get one's creative juices flowing," calling it "an imagination-sparking fiction writer's guide." Meanwhile, San Francisco Book Review describes it as "the perfect kickstart to any new writer's career," awarding it five stars and recommending it "to both new and veteran novelists."

Billed as 7 Days to Spark, Boost or Revive Your Novel, Adams' book brings over 70 hands-on strategies to benefit both novice and seasoned writers. The One Week Writing Workshop gathers her complete fiction writing method together all in one place—for the first time ever.

"We often picture a huge gap between our great idea and our finished book, and it's that huge black hole that holds us back," says Adams. "But transform that gap into a series of real, do-able steps, and soon you're moving forward with purpose. Being able to inspire more writers—that's what pushed me to finally make my workshop into a book."

Adams' inclusion of unconventional tactics for facing writer's block, some borrowed from other artistic disciplines, has also garnered attention. US Review of Books highlights the book's "innovative techniques to help even the most established author shake up their routine." Additionally, Readers' Favorite notes that Adams' "encouragement to embrace the act of writing and experiment freely is extremely helpful and brings writers back to the joy of storytelling" and calls the book "Very highly recommended."

"This is a resource that writers will consistently reference and return to," according to Booklife by Publishers Weekly. Furthermore, SPR calls it a "revelatory tool for aspiring novelists of any age or experience level," concluding "it would be hard to imagine not coming out as a better writer on the other side."

The One Week Writing Workshop: 7 Days to Spark, Boost or Revive Your Novel is available now in hardcover (978-1-896711-24-9), paperback (978-1-896711-23-2) and eBook (978-1-896711-22-5) formats. Full book details are available at the author's website https://www.karinadams.com or via the publisher at https://www.authorinyourcorner.com.

About Karin Adams:

A former university instructor, Karin Adams holds a Master of Arts degree from the University of Winnipeg and pursued doctoral studies at Harvard University in the field of ancient languages and literature. She is the author of five traditionally published novels, including the acclaimed middle grade novel Frostbite Hotel. Adams has worked with thousands of participants in her in-person creative writing workshops since 2010.

