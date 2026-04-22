Karin Norington-Reaves Named Cara Collective President & CEO

New leader brings three decades of workforce development experience to social impact organization

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cara Collective's Board of Directors is honored to announce Karin Norington-Reaves will assume the role of President & CEO for the Chicago-based workforce development enterprise, effective May 4, 2026.

Cara Collective's new President & CEO, Karin Norington-Reaves

Karin is a lifelong public servant with more than 30 years of experience in education, law, advocacy, and community development. She was the founding CEO of the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership (The Partnership) in 2012. Under her leadership, The Partnership helped more than 100,000 people gain employment, collaborated with 2,000+ employers, managed over $500 million in federal funds, and raised more than $150 million in philanthropic funds. Most recently, she served as CEO of i.c. stars, a workforce development organization preparing underrepresented people for careers in technology.

"This is a defining moment for Cara Collective," said J. Todd Phillips, Chair of Cara Collective's Board of Directors. "Karin was selected from a national search conducted by a special committee of the Cara Board of Directors supported by executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates. She brings the strategic vision, collaborative leadership, and unwavering commitment needed to build on our 35‑year legacy while accelerating the organization into its next era. The Board is excited to work alongside Karin and the entire Cara team as we position Cara Collective for continued growth, innovation, and lasting impact."

Prior to her time at The Partnership, Karin served as Director of Cook County Works, Deputy Director of the Office of Urban Assistance for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and Chief of Staff for the City of Chicago's 20th Ward. Karin spent eight years as a litigator for the U.S. Department of Justice, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, and the Citizens Utility Board in the fields of mental health law, education, contracts, and public utility consumer protection.

"Since my first visit in 2008, I've admired the heart, humanity, and impact of Cara Collective's work," said Karin Norington‑Reaves. "Cara embodies the values that matter most to me: investing deeply in people, challenging outdated notions of who gets access to opportunity, and expanding economic mobility for all. I'm honored to join this remarkable team and excited to help shape what comes next, together."

A Chicago native, Karin holds a J.D. from Southern Methodist University School of Law in Dallas, Texas, and a B.A. in Spanish Language and Literature from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

Her civic engagement includes service as a member of the Cook County Economic Development Advisory Committee; the Cook County Commission on Social Innovation; the Board of Advisors for LISC Chicago; the Board of Trustees for the Workforce Development Council of the U.S. Conference of Mayors; the Board of Directors of the Chicago Lighthouse; the Board of the National Retail Federation Foundation; the Board of Access Living; Board of Directors of Empower Illinois, Board Chair of the Untapped Potential Project; the Board of Thrive Chicago and the Board of mothers2mothers.

She is the proud mother of a blended family of four.

About Cara Collective



Cara Collective seeks to fuel a courageous national movement to eradicate relational and financial poverty. Through their three entities they engage job seekers, employers, and other organizations across the country to break the cycle of poverty through the power of employment. Since 1991, they've helped more than 10,800 people get placed into more than 17,300 jobs and get started on their path to lasting success. To learn more, please visit www.caracollective.org.

SOURCE Cara Collective