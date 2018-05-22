Karina Garcia Launches New Craft City Products

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that Karina Garcia, YouTube mega-star and crafting expert is known for creating the influential slime trend among kids, teens and yes - even adults. With a very engaged fan base, Craft City by Karina Garcia has sold over $3 million worth of slime since October. Due to overwhelming demand, Garcia is expanding the slime and crafting industry yet again with exciting new products. The all new Pre-Made Slime Packs, Slime Bundles and Squishy Art Bake Shop have launched exclusively at Target nationwide.

"I'm so excited to announce the new Craft City products I've been working on," said Garcia. "All of these brand new slime and crafting kits allow kids to continue to create and play on their own terms at home!"

These recently launched slime products contain an advanced formula created by Garcia herself that produce the stretchiest and most satisfying slime to ever hit the market. The Pre-Made Slime Packs come in a 4-pack, each in a 3 oz. reusable container, perfect for preserving slime or sharing with friends. Each pack contains playful themes, textures and scents including, Slimy Soda, Glitter, Galactic and a Super slime collection with metallic and glow-in-the-dark elements. The Slime Bundles are the perfect DIY kits that come in blue and pink, and red and yellow transparent glues in each box. These creative bundles have a child-safe slime activator, glitter, water gel and rainbow styrobeads to ensure each creation will be one-of-a-kind.

While Craft City by Karina Garcia is known for its slime, the brand is rolling out a new viral craft called Squishy Art Bake Shop. Kids can create three scrumptious foam treats: a donut, a cupcake and a bun. With colorful chalk, puffy paint and faux rainbow sprinkles, this kit has everything you need to make custom squishies in the shape of Garcia's favorite desserts.

Partners Garcia and Brandable are continuously designing new products with fans in mind. Together, they create exclusive kits that help kids continue to be innovative, just like their favorite YouTuber.

"Our Craft City partnership has experienced such growth in the past six months with Karina Garcia," said Oliver Boger, CEO and Founder of Brandable. "We are so excited to be expanding with these new innovative products across the toy aisle at Target. Craft City is Karina's vision and these new products are perfect for her fans because of the new twists on slime, amazing DIY squishies and there's much more to come!"

ABOUT BRANDABLE

Brandable is a next generation consumer products studio that partners with strategic influencers, content brands and trendsetters to help them build the next great consumer product brand. Brandable focuses on innovating with original products and brands in the following categories: toys + games + crafts, cosmetics + wellness, pets, food + drink. With headquarters in Los Angeles, CA, Brandable was founded in 2016 by Forbes 30 Under 30 Alumni Oliver Bogner, who serves as CEO.

To learn more visit brandablela.com.

ABOUT KARINA GARCIA

Karina Garcia is a DIY and lifestyle expert with a popular YouTube channel (nearly 8 million subscribers), two best-selling books, and a crafting product line. Known as the Queen of Slime, she is considered to be one of the top 5 most followed crafters on the internet. Karina has been featured on programs such as GMA, Ellen and has been featured in numerous coveted publications, such as the New York Times. Karina is represented by United Talent Agency and Melrose and Park.

To learn more follow Karina Garcia on Instagram or Twitter, and subscribe to her YouTube channel.

