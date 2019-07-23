Karité Shea Butter Launches at The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's "Style Kingdom" Pop-Up Shop

The brainchild of three sisters from Ghana—one of which is a dermatologist— Karité Shea Butter is committed to offering only the highest quality, highest concentration of this intensely hydrating natural ingredient. Combined with sustainably-sourced palm oil, organic coconut oil and plant-based botanicals to enhance its moisturizing properties, Karité's shea butter-based products are rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids that help soothe, heal and restore elasticity to the skin—without irritating ingredients such as dyes, silicones and parabens.

Soothing and hypo-allergenic, Crème Mains Hand Cream is a decadent, anti-aging hand cream formulated specifically for the unique needs of the hands. Designed to help restore moisture and reinforce the skin's barrier while leaving skin smooth and soft. Crème Mains is formulated with a limited number of ingredients, making it safe for sensitive skin.

Crème Corps Body Cream is a luxurious, dermatologist-developed, hypo-allergenic moisturizer featuring 30% raw, unrefined shea butter sourced from Ghana, organic unrefined coconut oil, sunflower seed oil and an antioxidant-rich blend of botanical extracts. Designed to help soothe and repair even the driest, most sensitive skin (including eczema and psoriasis) without irritating chemicals.

"We're thrilled to be included in the Style Kingdom pop-up, which showcases brands with strong ties to Africa," says Karité co-founder and CEO, dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye. "This opportunity aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting the livelihood of rural African women and their communities and our membership in the Global Shea Alliance. Based in Ghana, this non-profit association works to promote sustainability, quality practices and industry standards." The Style Kingdom installment of The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's pop-up coincides with the release of Disney's new Lion King animated film and runs through September 2, 2019.

