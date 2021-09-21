Karl Lagerfeld Paris Will Open Men's Retail Store At Roosevelt Field On Long Island

The product range is focused on an assortment of modern, casual essentials that allow for a transitional day-to-night wardrobe. Playful knits, logoed track suits, tailored denim, and graphic outerwear crafted in a timeless monochromatic palette with accents of navy and camouflage print. The iconic "Karl Kameo" is also ever-present on a variety of must-have tees, hoodies, wallets, sneakers and bags.

This boutique will offer exclusive VIP services to clients such as virtual appointments, curbside pickup, and private styling appointments where a stylist will work one-on-one with each customer to suggest looks tailored specifically to their individual tastes and wardrobe needs.

The space has been designed in the brand's signature black and white color story. Contrasting textures and materials alongside clean, modern fixtures provide a space that is modern, inviting and brings the Fall men's collection to life.

About G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

G-III designs, sources and markets apparel and accessories under owned, licensed and private label brands. G-III's owned brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G. H. Bass, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Eliza J and Jessica Howard. G-III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess?, Vince Camuto, Levi's and Dockers brands. Through our team sports business, G-III has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, and over 150 U.S. colleges and universities. G-III also operates retail stores under the DKNY, Wilsons Leather, G. H. Bass, Vilebrequin, Karl Lagerfeld Paris and Calvin Klein Performance names.

