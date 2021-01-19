Karl Pearson Joins Paladin as Partner

LOS ANGELES AND NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paladin, the fast-growing middle market advisory firm driving value-creation through financial and operational consulting services, today announced that Karl Pearson has joined its team as a Partner. Karl is a seasoned leader in transforming organizations, driving growth and positioning companies for long-term sustainability and profitability.

Paladin founder Scott Avila noted, "In Karl, we have found a strong partner who offers our clients an incredible array of knowledge honed across multiple sectors as a financial advisor and as CEO, COO, CFO and CRO. His skills and expertise in defining and implementing strategic change, no matter the context or situation, are absolutely aligned with everything that we stand for at Paladin. Our people drive our reputation, our culture and our desire to meet, and exceed, the needs of our clients. I am confident that Karl will hit the ground running and deliver impressive results."

Karl added, "Paladin was a natural next step for me. My values and goals align with the firm's and I am impressed by the incredible team. I am excited about what we can achieve. There are big challenges and opportunities in 2021 driven by the extreme events of this past year. Becoming more agile and transforming operations has never been more needed and I look forward to helping our clients meet their goals."

Karl has advised and held leadership positions for companies spanning a wide variety of industries, with both domestic and international operations. With a unique perspective of having been both advisor and executive, Karl has worked with numerous companies and their stakeholders developing and implementing transformational programs. Karl has a B.S. in Economics from Penn State University and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University.

Paladin is a middle-market advisory firm driving value creation through financial and operational consulting services. Our team of expert consultants, from a range of disciplines, unites with our clients to deliver tailored solutions that yield tangible and lasting results.

