Karl Winters Launches Exclusive Signature Scent Creation Service to Enhance Their Private Label Candle Offering

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karl Winters, a home fragrance company that specializes in the development of luxury candles and diffusers, announced the introduction of an exclusive signature scent creation service. The turnkey end-to-end private label service offers brands the opportunity to deliver a world class olfactive experience that is consistent with their brand identity.

Perfumer creates signature scents that align with a brand's goals The Ritz-Carlton Luxury Candle & Diffuser

"Having created luxury private label candles for leading brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, Fairmont and Peninsula Hotels, we are excited to launch a fragrance development service that leverages the expertise of a perfumer based in Grasse, the fragrance capital of the world. We believe that luxury home fragrance is a personalized way to differentiate and elevate a brand experience – both from an aesthetic and olfactory point of view," says Feras Ray Zikra, founder & CEO of Karl Winters.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, candles with appealing aromas have become popular gifting products for the home. Creating high end candles demands the ultimate in quality ingredients and sophisticated aesthetics. Karl Winters is a leading private label candle manufacturer that offers a range of colored candle vessels, luxury candle boxes, and custom candle scents. An experienced perfumer trained in the art of fragrance creation composes beautiful scents based on brand's objectives. The results are luxury candles that tell a brand's a story in a unique and memorable way.

Brands are offered two options for fragrance selection:

1. Custom Scent Creation. A 12-week consultative program with a perfumer that ends with a signature scent that the brand owns the rights to.

2. Scent Library. Choose from 10 fragrances that are representative of the floral, fresh, woody, and oriental families.

For the month of November, Karl Winters is offering new customers an introductory incentive of 25% OFF when they sign up for the signature scent service. For more details, please email [email protected]

About Karl Winters

Founded in 2013 by Feras Ray Zikra, Karl Winters is a home fragrance brand that specializes in the design & marketing of luxury candles and diffusers. Working with the best fragrance suppliers and an experienced perfumer in Grasse, Karl Winters creates private label candles that inspire and delight. The company has developed luxury private label candles & diffusers for international brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, Fairmont and Maison Birks.

Media contact:

Pascal Morin

[email protected]

718-717-2780

SOURCE Karl Winters Company