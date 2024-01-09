Karlin Real Estate announces IBM as newest addition to Parmer Impact Labs

News provided by

Karlin Real Estate

09 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Karlin Real Estate announced the signing of a lease on 50,000 square feet at Parmer Impact Labs, located at 13011 McCallen Pass. IBM will work with Karlin to develop the space into a state-of-the-art development lab.

Continue Reading

"This announcement builds on the momentum that started in September when The University of Texas at Austin announced it would locate its first off-campus wet lab site at Parmer Impact Labs," Matt Schwab, co-founder of Karlin Real Estate, said. "The addition of IBM is proving out our vision for Parmer as an innovation hub for groundbreaking research and development that will attract start up and blue-chip companies, alike."

Parmer Impact Labs Austin provides laboratory and office space, giving clients the rare opportunity to lease institutional quality space within one of the most coveted, rapidly growing regions in the country. This will accelerate innovation through a concentration of businesses, research institutions, incubators and accelerators in a vibrant, mixed-use environment.

Parmer is also home to Major League Soccer's Austin FC Training Facility, called the St. David's Performance Center, as well as The Pitch and Parmer Field, an indoor/outdoor sports and hospitality venue.

"We are pleased to be a part of the Parmer innovation hub as we invest in new modern spaces for employees in Austin, which is an extraordinary, growing center for talent innovation," Dexter Henderson, Austin Senior Location Executive, IBM, said. "This new technical space will allow IBM to upgrade our Austin lab facilities to meet the needs of future development, continuing what our company has done since its founding, working with creators, partners and clients to put technology to work in the real world."

IBM's Austin team focuses on all aspects of the company's technology and consulting business in hybrid cloud and AI software, infrastructure, services, design and marketing. The space at Parmer Impact Labs will allow IBM to continue its 55-year innovation journey in Austin and help IBM capitalize on its talented workforce and the growing opportunity that AI and Hybrid Cloud technologies present.

About Karlin Real Estate 
Karlin Real Estate is a global real estate investment firm.

To build for a better tomorrow, Karlin is investing in innovation science real estate to push the boundaries of what's possible in life science, research and development, engineering, technology, ag-tech and beyond. Karlin empowers those at the forefront of innovation science to challenge the status quo by developing spaces that embolden the bold and defy limitations. In Austin, in addition to Parmer, Karlin's portfolio includes a number of assets, including Highpoint 2222, which is also tailored for the life sciences industry.

Since 2009 Karlin has acquired and financed over $6 billion of transactions representing more than 15 million square feet across the US and Europe. Karlin Real Estate is an affiliate of Karlin Asset Management, a private investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Austin, Raleigh and London.

Media contact:
ECPR Texas
[email protected]

SOURCE Karlin Real Estate

Also from this source

New Lab Space for Discovery to Impact Will Support Life Science Startups

The University of Texas at Austin and Karlin Real Estate are teaming up to launch UT Impact Labs at Parmer Austin. The 10,000 square foot wet lab...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.