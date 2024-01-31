Karlo Young Appointed President to Lead Concentric Educational Solutions' Strategic Expansion

Young will leverage over 20 years of leadership experience in education to oversee national operations

BALTIMORE, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Educational Solutions , the leading student support services provider partnering with school districts to tackle barriers to student success including chronic absenteeism, a sense of belonging, and unfinished learning, proudly announces the promotion of Karlo Young to the position of President. In this new role, Young will oversee the company's executive team, strategic expansion, and overall operations. Young will leverage his over 20 years of experience and long-held commitment to enabling greater access to education to drive growth and product development.

"We are thrilled to announce Karlo Young as the new President of Concentric Educational Solutions," said Dr. David Heiber, CEO & Founder, Concentric Educational Solutions. "In just a short time, it has become evident to me and our board that Karlo's unwavering dedication to excellence and deep passion for education aligns seamlessly with our mission. As we embark on a new chapter of growth and innovation, I am confident that Karlo's leadership will propel us forward. Together, we look forward to shaping a future where every student's potential is unlocked, one door at a time."

A native of Baltimore, Young's roots in the city run deep. He has a deep appreciation and personal connection to the company's mission and credits his own education for molding him into the leader he is today.

"Education has always been a great equalizer for me, which is why I am truly honored to take on this new role and support Concentric Educational Solutions' next phase of growth," said Young. "I am deeply committed to the communities we serve and dedicated to enhancing educational opportunities for all. I look forward to working with our talented team to further our impact and empower the next generation of learners."

Young joined Concentric from 2U, the public company behind the global online platform edX, where he was Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships & Portfolio General Manager. During his tenure, he was responsible for over $250 million in revenue across North America and EMEA, spearheading strategic growth initiatives for 2U's portfolio of international university and corporate partners, impacting millions of learners worldwide. In addition to his tenure at 2U, Young was an investment banker at Signal Hill Capital, Director at KPMG, and Manager at Deloitte.

Outside of Concentric, Young is the President of the Board of Trustees for the Baltimore Educational Scholarship Trust (B.E.S.T.), Vice President of the Board of Trustees at The Gilman School, and the Co-Director of the Gilman Black Alumni Leadership Institute (GBALI). He is also a past President of the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA) Baltimore Chapter.

Young has been recognized for his visionary leadership over the course of his career. He was named a "Top 100 Under 50 Emerging Leaders" by DiversityMBA Magazine; a "40 Under 40" business leader by both the Baltimore Business Journal and Drexel University; a "Rising Star" by both National Association of Black Accountants and the Living Classrooms Foundation; and a "Kellogg Youn Social Impact Scholar" for his leadership and commitment to meaningful, sustainable, and global social change.

Young received an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a BS in Information Systems from Drexel University.

ABOUT CONCENTRIC EDUCATIONAL SOLUTIONS

Concentric Educational Solutions (CES) was founded with the mission to support students, families, and schools by identifying barriers that negatively impact education and provide resources and services to improve student outcomes. Currently, Concentric Educational Solutions provides home visits, mentoring, tutoring, professional development, school culture and climate, student support services, technical assistance, the multi-tier system of support (MTSS), as well as social and emotional learning.

CES partners with schools and school districts to assess the situation and determine a course of action for implementing sustainable change. Addressing the four components (Organizational and Leadership Development, School Culture and Climate, Student Support Services, and Special Education Support) with a focus on student achievement, Concentric applies a structured process for tracking and evaluating improvements quickly while leveraging the existing supports within an organization at every level. Founded and led by Dr. David Heiber, Concentric Educational Solutions was one of the first Black American-led organizations to receive funding from NewSchools Venture Fund. Under Dr. Heiber's leadership, CES has been recognized for its innovative approach that places the support of the whole student at the center of the educational experience. Dr. Heiber and his team have partnered with over 300 schools in 20 states. For more information, visit concentriced.org.

