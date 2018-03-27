Karma Agency Selected As Partner To The New York Philharmonic

Entering into a bold, new era as one of the world's leading cultural institutions, the Philharmonic partnered with Karma to bring its new maestro's vision to life. The winning creative campaign is laser focused on introducing the Dutch Maestro to New York. Inspired by Jaap's passion and vigorous pursuit of excellence – qualities that forge his distinct relationships with musicians and the community – the visual achieves a percussive effect through repetition of Jaap's remarkable name and the themes of the upcoming season. The new Maestro's 2018-2019 Inaugural Season will explore the ways in which music impacts and responds to the social issues of our time and will also look back to understand how other historic composers contemplated and interpreted societal issues for their audiences.

"We believe that creativity inspires perspective. And perspective helps to shape our community and our world," said Ford Haegele, creative director. "In this moment, there is an opportunity to connect Jaap's vision and the Philharmonic to New York City with renewed vitality. By creating a repeating, geometric graphic of the name Jaap and splashing it atop everything New York, the creative reverberates throughout the city, generating a current of energy that Jaap affectionately refers to it as its 'heartbeat'."

The multi-faceted campaign launched with the 2018-2019 Season Announcement last month. Announcement collateral included subscription brochures, sizzle reels, web and social assets, press and stakeholder invitations, press kit, campus and event signage. The creative strategy will then be applied to all marketing and advertising vehicles used to sell subscription and single tickets for the upcoming season, from out-of-home media to social media.

"Translating artistic vision into communications strategy is not uncharted territory for us," said Caroline Mackenzie Kennedy, Karma Agency's president. "Cultural organizations require arresting creative approaches that invite audiences to resonant and inspiring experiences. Intrinsically, art reveals humanity, giving us compelling campaign language, both visual and narrative that engages consumers with the curatorial interests of artistic leaders. This is the bond we aim to kindle."

The agency is also actively engaged with Opera Philadelphia, The Curtis Institute of Music, The Academy of Music, The Barnes Foundation and Longwood Gardens. Within its arts and culture practice and for exceptional brands across many categories, the Karma Agency has developed brand vision, devised campaigns and implemented marketing and advertising, reputation management, public relations and digital strategies.

About Karma Agency

The Karma Agency is an independent strategic communications firm headquartered in Philadelphia. We help our clients harness the potential of strategy and creativity to inspire behaviors and connect people with products and ideas. Serving both regional and national clients, our highly skilled team works fluently across the public relations and marketing communications spectrum. The privilege of having earned an exceptional client portfolio allows us to provide counsel and services to a range of industries including financial services, health, nutrition, higher education, manufacturing, retail, lifestyle, destination marketing, foundations and non-profits, and arts and culture.

About The New York Philharmonic

The New York Philharmonic plays a leading cultural role in New York City, the United States, and the world. Each season the Philharmonic connects with up to 50 million music lovers through live concerts in New York City and on its worldwide tours and residencies as well as with its digital recording series, international broadcasts, and education programs. In the 2017-18 season, during which Jaap van Zweden serves as Music Director Designate, the Philharmonic celebrates its greatest strengths and essential commitments while looking to the future as an innovative, global ensemble, spotlighting its musicians and partners, dedication to new music, wide-ranging repertoire, education programs, and accessibility.

